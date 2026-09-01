Oracle To Face Fresh Round Of Layoffs This Month; Thousands Of Indian Employees To Be Affected

Oracle To Face Fresh Round Of Layoffs, Thousands Of Indian Employees To Be Affected | IANS

Oracle could be on the verge of another round of workforce cuts in India, with employees bracing for job losses that could land anywhere between the beginning and middle of September, even as the technology giant works to trim payroll costs while continuing to pour billions of dollars into AI infrastructure.

September 1 had initially been flagged as the date to watch, but according to a Moneycontrol report, more recent discussions inside the company have pointed to September 15 as another possible date for the cuts. Oracle has not officially confirmed a company-wide layoff exercise on either date, though employees have reportedly been told to expect action around the start or middle of the month.

Oracle is expected to lay off roughly 2,000 to 3,000 employees in India. The global layoff number is reported to be at around 7,000-8,000 people. Oracle currently employs around 30,000 people in India, meaning the reported cuts would mark a significant reduction in the company's local workforce. This would follow an earlier round of layoffs that had already affected about 12,000 Oracle employees in the country, with thousands of jobs said to be at risk globally in the latest exercise as well.

Why the September dates became a flashpoint

Oracle layoff speculation has been doing the rounds since a month now after an internal document was leaked online. That document revealed that Oracle had asked managers to draw up lists of employees who could be affected by a fresh round of cuts, with reductions on some teams potentially reaching double digits in percentage terms. Employees have said on social platforms that the expectation of early-morning layoff notifications is coming from staff themselves rather than any official Oracle communication.

Microsoft's parallel review exercise in India

Alongside the Oracle cuts, Microsoft has also, according to ET, placed close to 500 employees in India on performance improvement plans (PIP) creating panic among affected employees. As AI infrastructure costs rise, job cuts across tech companies are likely to continue.