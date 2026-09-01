227 Indians Recruited Into Russian Army, 51 Killed; India Seeks Release And Repatriation Of Remaining Nationals | Video | File Image

Bishkek: 227 Indian nationals have been recruited into the Russian armed forces, of whom 139 have been discharged while 51 have passed away, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Monday, underlining that New Delhi is in constant discussions with Moscow for the release and repatriation of those who remain.

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He made the remarks while responding to an ANI question on Indians serving in the Russian army during a special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kyrgyzstan.

Misri said the issue has been discussed between India and Russia at various levels and on several occasions.

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"On the release of Indians from the Russian army, the issue of our nationals, our citizens, being recruited into the Russian armed forces has been discussed between India and Russia at various levels on various occasions," Misri said.

Providing an update on the number of Indians recruited into the Russian army, Misri said, "At last count, we had information about 227 Indian nationals who had been recruited into the Russian army."

"Out of that, we have information that 139 of our nationals have been discharged from the army. And unfortunately, of course, we have information also about 51 people who have perished so far," he added.

Misri reiterated that India remains engaged with the Russian side on the matter and is seeking the early discharge and return of the remaining Indian nationals.

"This is an issue that we are in constant discussions with the Russian side," he said.

He said the Indian Embassy in Moscow is regularly monitoring the situation concerning the release and repatriation of Indian nationals.

"Our embassy in Moscow is monitoring this situation regularly with regard to the release and repatriation of these Indian citizens. And we are in discussions with the Russian side to ensure that any cases that remain are discharged at the earliest so that we can return these people to their families at the earliest," the Foreign Secretary said.

He also touched upon the India-Russia trade issue and said, "During the last summit, there was a Russian Importers Forum held in India in parallel to the summit. It saw very enthusiastic participation from the Russian side of businesses desirous of importing more from India. It is going to be our endeavour to replicate this by organising an Indian Exporters Forum at the next annual summit, which will take place in Russia."

He added that President Putin referred to this aspect and informed the media, "I can share with you that President Putin specifically referred to this aspect by saying that Russia would be happy to organise such a forum where Indian exporters could come and display their wares and share their ideas about diversifying the trade basket and increasing the possibilities of exports from India to Russia."

The remarks of the Foreign Secretary came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Bishkek.

During the meeting, PM Modi delivered a powerful message of peace, asserting that the world must transition from an era of "endless wars" to the "end of war."

The high-level meeting reaffirmed the enduring strength of the India-Russia strategic partnership, with both leaders discussing bilateral cooperation and pressing global developments.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)