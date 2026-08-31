India Repatriates 25 Pakistani Prisoners, Including 8 Fishermen; Call For Release Of 177 Indian Detainees

Twenty-five Pakistani prisoners were sent back through the Attari-Wagah border as calls grew for the release of Indian fishermen in Pakistan | AI Generated File Image

Palghar, August 29, 2026: India on August 29 released and repatriated 25 Pakistani prisoners, including eight fishermen, through the Attari-Wagah border, in a move being described as a goodwill gesture between the two countries.

Death Of Indian Fisherman

The development comes days after the death of an Indian fisherman from Gujarat in a Karachi hospital on August 27 while in Pakistani custody. According to journalist and peace activist Jatin Desai, two Indian fishermen have died in Pakistan’s custody this year.

25 Pakistani nationals were repatriated via Wagah-Attari border today. Officials of @PakinIndia were present at the border to facilitate the process. The govt of Pakistan will continue to endeavour for release and repatriation of all 🇵🇰 nationals in Indian jails.@ForeignOfficePk pic.twitter.com/4xJiKcEnvE — Pakistan High Commission India (@PakinIndia) August 29, 2026

Desai said the sentence of one of the fishermen who died last week had been completed in March 2022. Despite completing his sentence, he remained in Pakistani custody for nearly four additional years.

Call For Release Of Detainees

He has called on Pakistan to release and repatriate 177 Indian fishermen who, according to him, have completed their sentences and whose Indian nationality was confirmed several years ago.

“Pakistan must reciprocate India’s goodwill gesture by releasing Indian fishermen and other civilian prisoners who have completed their sentences and whose nationality has been confirmed,” Desai said.

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The continued detention of fishermen after the completion of their sentences has remained a longstanding humanitarian concern between India and Pakistan, particularly for fishing communities along the two countries’ maritime boundary.

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