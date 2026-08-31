Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin Share Car Ride After Talks; PM Calls For End To Russia-Ukraine War

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin travelled together in the same car to the opening ceremony of the VI World Nomad Games at Bishkek Arena following their bilateral meeting on Monday.

Modi Calls For End To Ukraine Conflict

During his meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Modi called for an immediate end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, urging a shift from "endless war to the end of war".

Modi said every day of conflict sets humanity back and reiterated India's support for efforts to achieve peace.

"We have been discussing Ukraine issue. When we met previously, you briefed me in detail on all aspects of the matter. As you know, India supports all efforts towards peace and will continue to do so," Modi said in his televised opening remarks.

"Every day of war sets the humanity back, whereas every step taken towards peace fills the humanity with new hope and enthusiasm. We must move away from endless war towards an end to the war," he said.

'Path Of Peace' Is India's Message

Modi stressed that an early peaceful resolution of all issues was crucial for humanity.

"This is crucial for the well-being of humanity. A peaceful resolution to all issues at the earliest is the call of humanity, and this is India's message. The land of Gandhi and Buddha shares a single message: the path of peace," Modi said.

The two leaders also held extensive discussions on ongoing cooperation in trade and investment, energy and fertiliser security, among other areas.

Modi Recalls Putin's India Visit

The talks came more than a week before Putin's visit to India for the annual BRICS summit. Modi also referred to the Russian President's visit to New Delhi last year.

"Your visit to India last year was highly successful and truly memorable. It is a matter of deep satisfaction for us that our cooperation continues to scale new heights and that we are working together for the welfare of the people of both nations," Modi said.

"Focusing on national interest as the paramount priority has been our shared approach, and this will remain our guiding principle in the future as well."

Putin Hails India-Russia Partnership

Putin said India-Russia relations had strengthened on the basis of the special and privileged partnership, underscoring the continued upswing in bilateral ties.