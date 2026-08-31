 Himachal Pradesh Rain Fury: 76 Roads Shut, 72 Water Schemes Disrupted; Alert Till September 3 | VIDEO
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HomeIndiaHimachal Pradesh Rain Fury: 76 Roads Shut, 72 Water Schemes Disrupted; Alert Till September 3 | VIDEO

Himachal Pradesh Rain Fury: 76 Roads Shut, 72 Water Schemes Disrupted; Alert Till September 3 | VIDEO

Heavy rains disrupted normal life in Himachal Pradesh, leaving 76 roads closed and 72 water supply schemes affected. Mandi was the worst-hit district with 32 road closures. The Shimla Meteorological Centre has issued a heavy rainfall alert till September 3. The state has recorded 105 rain-related deaths since the monsoon began, with losses estimated at Rs 1,202 crore.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 31, 2026, 10:00 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Rain Fury: 76 Roads Shut, 72 Water Schemes Disrupted; Alert Till September 3 | VIDEO
Himachal Pradesh Rain Fury: 76 Roads Shut, 72 Water Schemes Disrupted; Alert Till September 3 | VIDEO | X - ultimahsv

Shimla, August 31: A total of 76 roads were closed across Himachal Pradesh, and 72 water supply schemes were disrupted as rain continued to lash parts of the state, officials said on Monday.

Thirty-two roads were closed in Mandi, 16 in Kullu, eight in Chamba, seven each in Kangra, five in Sirmaur, four in Una, two in Shimla and one each in Lahaul and Spiti and Solan districts, according to the state emergency operations centre.

Rain disrupts services

The Shimla meteorological centre issued an alert for heavy rainfall in isolated places in Himachal Pradesh till September 3. Moderate to heavy rain occurred at a few places.

Kangra was the wettest with 70.4 mm of rain, followed by Dhaulakuan with 66 mm, Shimla with 60.1 mm, Paonta Sahib with 45.8 mm, Mandi with 37.6 mm, Neri with 35 mm, Dharamshala and Kasauli with 28 mm each, and Sarahan with 20.5 mm.

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Weather conditions continue

Thunderstorms and lightning were witnessed in Shimla, Jubberhatti, Kangra, Jot, Murari Devi and Sundernagar.

Kukumseri was the coldest at night, with a low of 12 degrees Celsius, while Una was the hottest during the day, with a high of 33 degrees Celsius.

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Monsoon deficit recorded

Between August 1 and 31, the state received 217 mm of rainfall against a normal of 256.8 mm, resulting in a 16 per cent deficit, the meteorological centre said.

Since the monsoon began on June 30, about 105 people have died statewide in rain-related incidents, and the state has suffered losses of Rs 1,202 crore, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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