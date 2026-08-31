'War Is Hurting Humanity': PM Modi Tells Putin, Shares Warm Hug As India Pushes For Peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India’s call for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Monday, August 31.

Modi-Putin Meeting Amid Global Tensions

Modi and Putin held bilateral talks as India and Russia discussed their longstanding strategic partnership, including energy, defence, trade and fertiliser supplies, besides major global developments.

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The Ukraine war remained an important part of the discussions, with Modi reiterating India’s position that the conflict can only be resolved through dialogue, diplomacy and constructive engagement.

‘Humanity Needs Peace’

Modi has consistently maintained that the prolonged conflict is affecting not just the countries directly involved but also the wider world.

During his interaction with Putin, Modi stressed the need for efforts aimed at ending the hostilities and restoring peace and stability. He welcomed recent initiatives seeking a resolution and called on all sides to move forward constructively.

India has repeatedly argued that a lasting solution cannot emerge from the battlefield and has urged Russia and Ukraine to return to negotiations.

India Maintains Balanced Russia Policy

New Delhi has maintained its independent position on the Russia-Ukraine war while continuing its longstanding strategic and economic partnership with Moscow.

India remains a major buyer of Russian crude oil and has deep defence ties with Russia. At the same time, New Delhi has repeatedly highlighted the global consequences of the conflict, particularly its impact on food, fuel and fertiliser security.

Modi’s ‘Not An Era Of War’ Message

Modi’s latest message is consistent with his earlier public interventions on the conflict. During his meeting with Putin in 2022, he famously told the Russian president that “this is not an era of war”, urging a return to dialogue.

He has since repeatedly emphasised that humanity needs peace and that conflicts must be resolved through diplomacy rather than military means.

The latest Modi-Putin talks come as efforts continue internationally to find a pathway towards ending the Russia-Ukraine war, with India positioning itself as a voice for dialogue, peace and stability.