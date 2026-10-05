FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Plague Scare In Russia? SC To Take Up CEC Gyanesh Kumar Case Today'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Who Is Darya Shipilova? What We Know About the Lab Worker Whose Death Has Triggered Mass Quarantine In Siberia

Russian lab technician Darya Shipilova, 28, died after severe pneumonia, days after reportedly handling live plague bacteria at an anti-plague institute in Siberia. (Read more...)

❗️ Meet Darya Shipilova, 28, who worked at Irkutsk's Anti-Plague Institute as a lab technician. She died after smashing a vial of plague bacteria had "pneumonia of unknown aetiology."Records reviewed by us indicate she was a junior, joined the institute in September 2022 at age 24, was making about $850 a month, and was still listed as a student in 2024.Around 200 of her contacts are now quarantined. — International Cyber Digest (@IntCyberDigest) October 4, 2026

2. Omani Co-Pilot Hammam al-Hammami's Masterplan: 9/11 Style Plot To Crash Flydubai Flight Into Tel Aviv Building, Earlier Foiled Bid & Reason To Choose Airline - Full DETAILS

Flydubai co-pilot Hammam al-Hammami allegedly planned to kill Captain Smit Machchhar and crash FZ1073 into a Tel Aviv building, Israeli media reported. (Read more...)

3. Thane Doctor Assault Case: Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre, 3 Associates Surrender After SC Cancels Bail, Remanded To Adharwadi Jail

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and three associates surrendered before a Thane trial court after the Supreme Court cancelled their bail in the Dombivli doctor assault case. (Read more...)

4. Gyanesh Kumar In The Crosshairs? Supreme Court To Hear Today 2 Pleas Against CEC’s Functioning, SIR

A Supreme Court bench led by CJI Surya Kant will hear two petitions on Monday concerning CEC Gyanesh Kumar and nationwide SIR. (Read more...)

Supreme Court of India | PTI

5. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Lists Chronology Of Intensive Electoral Roll Since 1952, Says Current SIR Is 'Next Phase'

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis defended the ongoing SIR on Monday, calling it the latest phase of a decades-old electoral roll revision process. (Read more...)

"भारतात SIR च्या इतिहासातील महत्त्वपूर्ण टप्पे:मतदारयाद्यांच्या विस्तृत पुनरीक्षणाच्या (Intensive Revision) प्रक्रियेला भारताच्या निवडणूक व्यवस्थेत अनेक दशकांचा इतिहास आहे. मतदार याद्या अधिक अचूक आणि विश्वासार्ह ठेवण्यासाठी निवडणूक आयोगाने विविध टप्प्यांवर मतदार याद्यांचे सखोल पुनरीक्षण केले आहे.✅ 1952 ते 1956 या कालावधीत निवडणूक आयोगाने देशातील बहुतांश भागांत मतदार याद्यांचे विस्तृत पुनरीक्षण केले.✅ त्यानंतर 1957, 1961, 1965 आणि 1966 मध्येही देशातील बहुतांश भागांत पुनरीक्षण करण्यात आले.✅ पुढे 1983–84, 1987–89, 1992, 1993 आणि 1995 या कालावधीतही पुनरीक्षण करण्यात आले.✅ निवडणूक आयोगाने 2002, 2003 आणि 2004 मध्ये पुन्हा मतदार याद्यांचे पुनरीक्षण केले.✅ विस्तृत पुनरीक्षण करत असताना घराघरात जाऊन मतदारांकडून माहिती घेणे, मतदार गणना अर्ज (Enumeration Forms) वितरित करणे व जमा करणे आणि मतदारांच्या नोंदींची पडताळणी करणे यांचा समावेश असतो.✅ विस्तृत पुनरीक्षणमध्ये मतदार याद्या मतदार गणनेच्या (enumeration) माध्यमातून नव्याने तयार करण्याची प्रक्रिया केली जाते.✅ वेगाने होणारे शहरीकरण आणि नागरिकांचे वारंवार होणारे स्थलांतर यामुळेही मतदार यादीत मोठे बदल झाले आहेत. गेल्या 20 वर्षांत मतदार यादीमध्ये मोठ्या प्रमाणावर नावे वाढली आणि वगळली गेली आहेत.✅ कालांतराने नवीन पात्र मतदारांची भर, मृत्यू, स्थलांतर आणि एका ठिकाणाहून दुसऱ्या ठिकाणी झालेली नोंदणी यामुळे मतदार याद्यांमध्ये बदल होत राहतात. त्यामुळे वेळोवेळी सखोल पडताळणी आवश्यक ठरते.✅ पात्र नागरिकांचा मतदार यादीत समावेश आणि कोणताही पात्र नागरिक वगळला जाऊ नये, हे निवडणूक आयोगाच्या महत्त्वाच्या उद्दिष्टांपैकी एक आहे.मतदार याद्यांची अचूकता आणि विश्वासार्हता कायम ठेवण्यासाठी विस्तृत पुनरीक्षण ही निवडणूक व्यवस्थेतील दीर्घकाळापासूनची प्रक्रिया आहे. सध्याची Special Intensive Revision (SIR) ही त्याच व्यापक प्रक्रियेचा पुढील टप्पा आहे."#Maharashtra #SIR #ElectionCommission — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 5, 2026

6. Reliance Retail, 7-Eleven To End India Partnership After 5 Years, Most Of 60 Stores Likely To Shut

Reliance Retail and 7-Eleven are reportedly ending their five-year India franchise partnership after the convenience-store business failed to turn profitable. (Read more...)

7. Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G Review: The Battery King?

The Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G, priced from Rs. 36,999, stands out with a 9,000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery and 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. (Read more...)

Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G Review | FPJ

8. 'Threat Of UAPA, NSA Won't Scare Us Into Silence': CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Claims Arrest Threat Ahead Of October 10 Protest

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has claimed he, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka could be arrested before October 10 under the NSA, UAPA or similar provisions. (Read more...)

ANI

9. India-US Trade Deal Talks Reach ‘Plateau’, Further Concessions Difficult: Nirmala Sitharaman

India-US trade negotiations have reached a “plateau”, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, indicating that further concessions could be difficult for both countries. (Read more...)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | X

10. What Is Pneumonic Plague? Russia's Lab Death In Siberia Sparks Fears Of This Lung Disease, Know Symptoms And Risks

A lab technician at Russia’s Anti-Plague Research Institute in Siberia has died after developing pneumonia of unknown origin, prompting concerns about a possible case of pneumonic plague. (Read more...)