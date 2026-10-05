FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Plague Scare In Russia? SC To Take Up CEC Gyanesh Kumar Case Today'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:
1. Who Is Darya Shipilova? What We Know About the Lab Worker Whose Death Has Triggered Mass Quarantine In Siberia
Russian lab technician Darya Shipilova, 28, died after severe pneumonia, days after reportedly handling live plague bacteria at an anti-plague institute in Siberia. (Read more...)
2. Omani Co-Pilot Hammam al-Hammami's Masterplan: 9/11 Style Plot To Crash Flydubai Flight Into Tel Aviv Building, Earlier Foiled Bid & Reason To Choose Airline - Full DETAILS
Flydubai co-pilot Hammam al-Hammami allegedly planned to kill Captain Smit Machchhar and crash FZ1073 into a Tel Aviv building, Israeli media reported. (Read more...)
3. Thane Doctor Assault Case: Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre, 3 Associates Surrender After SC Cancels Bail, Remanded To Adharwadi Jail
Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and three associates surrendered before a Thane trial court after the Supreme Court cancelled their bail in the Dombivli doctor assault case. (Read more...)
4. Gyanesh Kumar In The Crosshairs? Supreme Court To Hear Today 2 Pleas Against CEC’s Functioning, SIR
A Supreme Court bench led by CJI Surya Kant will hear two petitions on Monday concerning CEC Gyanesh Kumar and nationwide SIR. (Read more...)
Supreme Court of India | PTI
5. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Lists Chronology Of Intensive Electoral Roll Since 1952, Says Current SIR Is 'Next Phase'
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis defended the ongoing SIR on Monday, calling it the latest phase of a decades-old electoral roll revision process. (Read more...)
6. Reliance Retail, 7-Eleven To End India Partnership After 5 Years, Most Of 60 Stores Likely To Shut
Reliance Retail and 7-Eleven are reportedly ending their five-year India franchise partnership after the convenience-store business failed to turn profitable. (Read more...)
7. Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G Review: The Battery King?
The Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G, priced from Rs. 36,999, stands out with a 9,000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery and 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. (Read more...)
Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G Review | FPJ
8. 'Threat Of UAPA, NSA Won't Scare Us Into Silence': CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Claims Arrest Threat Ahead Of October 10 Protest
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has claimed he, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka could be arrested before October 10 under the NSA, UAPA or similar provisions. (Read more...)
ANI
9. India-US Trade Deal Talks Reach ‘Plateau’, Further Concessions Difficult: Nirmala Sitharaman
India-US trade negotiations have reached a “plateau”, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, indicating that further concessions could be difficult for both countries. (Read more...)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | X
10. What Is Pneumonic Plague? Russia's Lab Death In Siberia Sparks Fears Of This Lung Disease, Know Symptoms And Risks
A lab technician at Russia’s Anti-Plague Research Institute in Siberia has died after developing pneumonia of unknown origin, prompting concerns about a possible case of pneumonic plague. (Read more...)