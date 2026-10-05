Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Lists Chronology Of Intensive Electoral Roll Since 1952, Says Current SIR Is 'Next Phase' |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday highlighted the history of intensive electoral roll revisions in India, saying the current Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is the latest phase of a long-standing process followed by the Election Commission.

In a post on X, Fadnavis said the Election Commission has conducted in-depth revisions of electoral rolls at various stages over the decades to make voter lists more accurate and reliable.

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According to Fadnavis, intensive revisions were conducted across most parts of the country between 1952 and 1956. He said further revisions were carried out in 1957, 1961, 1965 and 1966.

He also listed later intensive revision exercises conducted during 1983-84, 1987-89, 1992, 1993 and 1995. The Election Commission again carried out revisions in 2002, 2003 and 2004, he wrote.

Fadnavis Explains Revision Process

Explaining the process, Fadnavis said intensive revision involves door-to-door visits to collect information from voters, along with the distribution and collection of Enumeration Forms and verification of voter records. He said electoral rolls are prepared afresh through the enumeration process during such an exercise.

The Maharashtra CM also pointed to urbanisation and migration as factors contributing to changes in electoral rolls. According to his post, the addition of new eligible voters, deaths, migration and registrations from one location to another continuously alter voter lists, making periodic verification necessary.

Fadnavis Highlights SIR Objectives

Fadnavis wrote that one of the key objectives of the Election Commission is to ensure that all eligible citizens are included in electoral rolls while preventing the exclusion of eligible voters.

“Maintaining the accuracy and reliability of electoral rolls through intensive revision is a long-standing process in the electoral system,” Fadnavis said, describing the ongoing SIR as “the next phase of this comprehensive process.”

His remarks come amid an ongoing political and legal debate over the nationwide SIR of electoral rolls, with Opposition parties and other groups raising concerns over the exercise and demanding greater clarity on the process and its implications for voters. The Election Commission has maintained that the revision process is aimed at ensuring accurate and updated electoral rolls.

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