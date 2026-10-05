Who Is Darya Shipilova? What We Know About the Lab Worker Whose Death Has Triggered Mass Quarantine In Siberia | X/ @visegrad24

Darya Shipilova, a 28-year-old laboratory technician at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute in Shelekhov, Siberia, died overnight between October 1 and October 2 in the ICU of the Shelekhov district hospital, days after being hospitalised with severe pneumonia. Russian federal health body Rospotrebnadzor has officially attributed her death to "pneumonia of unknown aetiology," while the governor of the neighbouring Buryatia Republic has publicly stated she died of plague. One working theory is that she may have broken a test tube containing live plague bacteria while handling it at the institute around late September.

Who is Darya Shipilova?

According to a thread posted on X by the account International Cyber Digest, Shipilova joined the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute as a junior staff member in September 2022 at age 24, was earning approximately $850 a month, and was still formally listed as a student as recently as 2024. These specific details, her employment history, salary, and student status, have not been independently corroborated by mainstream outlets covering the story and should be treated as claims from that account's reporting rather than confirmed fact at this stage.

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What's happening across Siberia?

Shipilova's death has set off a rapidly expanding containment response across Irkutsk Oblast. Nearly 200 of her contacts have reportedly been placed under medical observation, and at least five hospitals in the region have been placed under quarantine, including the Shelekhov district hospital where she died. A mask mandate has been introduced at the nearby Irkutsk Aluminum Plant as a precaution, and public events in Irkutsk have been cancelled.

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Russian authorities have sent conflicting signals since the case emerged. Local officials in Baikalsk briefly urged residents to avoid travelling to Shelekhov due to the suspected plague case, before deleting the warning roughly two hours later. Russia's federal health chief has since travelled to the region, and a criminal investigation has been opened into possible safety violations at the institute. Despite the scale of the response, Rospotrebnadzor maintains that "the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Irkutsk region, in the cities of Irkutsk and Shelekhov, is stable."

The Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute, founded in 1934, exists specifically to study and combat plague and other dangerous infections in the region, making the death of one of its own staff members under these circumstances especially unsettling for residents.