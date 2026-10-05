Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G Review: The Battery King?

Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G Review | FPJ

We reviewed the standard Redmi Note 17 5G a few weeks ago and found it to be a phone defined by its massive battery, undercut by a few notable compromises elsewhere. Xiaomi sent over the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G next, priced at Rs. 36,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, and Rs. 39,999 for the 256GB option. The Pro steps up with a sharper 1.5K AMOLED panel against the standard model's lower-resolution screen, a larger 9,000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery, and a more capable 16-megapixel selfie camera, differences that genuinely shift how the phone feels to use day to day. We've spent weeks with the Cloud Blue unit as our daily driver, and here's our comprehensive review.

Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G Design

The Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G weighs 226g and measures 8.6mm thick, numbers that put it on the heavier side for this segment, though the weight never felt punishing during our weeks of use, settling comfortably in hand rather than causing noticeable fatigue. Our Cloud Blue review unit has a soft, cloud-like gradient finish on the back that catches light nicely without being flashy, and the dual-camera module sits in a rounded square housing that doesn't wobble when the phone is placed flat on a table.

Build quality feels genuinely solid for the price, backed by dust and water resistance that Xiaomi markets as protecting against 'every drop, splash or bump'. Port placement is sensible, with the USB-C port, speaker grille, and SIM tray along the bottom edge, and the power button doubling up as an in-display fingerprint sensor that worked reliably throughout our testing. The bundled protective case in the box is a welcome, increasingly rare touch at this price.

Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G ports and buttons | FPJ

Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G Display

This is where the Pro genuinely separates itself from the standard Note 17. The Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G gets a 6.83-inch Super Sunlight AMOLED display with a sharper 1.5K resolution (2772 x 1280), a 120Hz refresh rate, and a claimed peak brightness of 3,500 nits. In daily use, that brightness claim holds up convincingly, outdoor visibility under direct sunlight was never an issue during our review period, and the jump in sharpness over the standard Note 17's panel is immediately noticeable when reading text or viewing detailed images.

Colours are vibrant without tipping into oversaturation, helped by DCI-P3 wide colour gamut support and a contrast ratio Xiaomi rates at 8,000,000:1, translating to genuinely deep blacks for an AMOLED panel at this price. The display also supports Wet Touch 2.0, which kept touch response accurate even with wet fingers, a small but useful feature during Mumbai's humid stretches. Xiaomi's TUV-certified eye protection features are a nice inclusion for anyone, like us, who ends up staring at this screen for hours on end.

Redmi Note 17 5G display | FPJ

Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G Processor

Powering the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G is the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, a 4nm octa-core chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and UFS 3.1 storage on the 256GB variant. This is the same chipset found on the standard Note 17, and it continues to prioritise efficiency and sustained performance over outright speed. Day-to-day tasks, browsing, social media, streaming, and multitasking between several apps, all felt smooth throughout our weeks of testing, with no noticeable lag or stutter creeping in during regular use.

Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G | FPJ

On Geekbench 7, our unit scored 876 in single-core and 2,605 in multi-core tests, with a GPU score of 762, numbers that place it firmly in capable mid-range territory rather than performance-flagship territory. Push it toward heavier gaming, and the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 shows its mid-range ceiling, though it handled lighter and moderately demanding titles without major complaints. What stood out more than raw benchmark numbers was how consistently the phone performed over longer stretches, without the kind of thermal throttling that causes frame rates to visibly dip during extended use, a sign Xiaomi has tuned this chipset sensibly for everyday reliability rather than chasing peak numbers.

Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G Battery

The 9,000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery, managed by Xiaomi's Surge G1 battery management chip, is the standout feature of this phone, and genuinely the reason to consider it over rivals. Through weeks of daily use, including streaming, social media, calls, photography, and regular productivity work, the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G consistently stretched well beyond a single day, comfortably sailing into a second day even with moderately heavy use, and lighter users should see it push toward the '3+ days' Xiaomi advertises.

Charging is handled via a bundled 67W adapter, which took the phone from a low charge to full in a little over an hour and a half in our testing, not the fastest in its segment, but a reasonable trade-off given the sheer size of the battery cell. The phone also supports 22.5W wired reverse charging, letting it top up other devices in a pinch, a genuinely practical touch for a phone built around battery longevity.

Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G in-box essentials |

Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G UI

The Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G ships with Xiaomi HyperOS 3 running on Android 16. The software experience strikes a reasonable balance between customisation and clutter, offering extensive personalisation around lock screen styles, widgets, and themes, alongside genuinely useful AI-powered editing tools in the gallery app, including glare removal, image enhancement, and expansion features that worked well in our testing.

Bloatware is present out of the box, including a handful of pre-installed third-party apps and the Indus Appstore, though none of it took more than a few minutes to clean up. Xiaomi's interconnectivity features worked reliably for file sharing and basic cross-device tasks during our testing, even if some of the more advanced continuity features found on pricier Xiaomi devices are absent here. Overall, the software felt stable and polished rather than unfinished, a welcome departure from some of Xiaomi's earlier HyperOS releases.

Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G UI | FPJ

Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G Verdict

The Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G knows exactly what it wants to be, a phone built around battery endurance and a genuinely excellent display, and it delivers convincingly on both fronts. The upgrade from the standard Note 17's panel to this sharper, brighter AMOLED screen is immediately noticeable, and paired with the larger 9,000mAh battery, this feels like the more complete device of the two Note 17 siblings we've now tested. The Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 remains a sensible choice, and the camera setup, while capable in good lighting, won't be chasing flagship-level versatility anytime soon.

For anyone upgrading from an older Redmi Note and prioritising screen quality and multi-day battery life over raw performance or camera flexibility, the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G is an easy recommendation in the sub-Rs. 40,000 segment.

Rating: 4/5

Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G back | FPJ

Pros

- Excellent multi-day battery life backed by a 9,000mAh Silicon-Carbon cell

- Sharp, bright 1.5K AMOLED display with strong outdoor visibility

- Consistent, stutter-free day-to-day performance

- Clean HyperOS 3 experience with useful AI editing tools

- Solid build quality with reliable in-display fingerprint sensor

Cons

- Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 isn't built for demanding gaming

- 67W charging feels slow relative to the battery's size

- Some bloatware present out of the box

- Camera system remains a step behind the display and battery in ambition