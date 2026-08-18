Redmi Note 17 5G Review: Big Battery, Bigger Compromises | FPJ

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 17 5G arrives with an 8,000mAh battery, a near 7-inch AMOLED display and four years of promised OS updates, but it pairs these with an entry-level Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, a single rear camera and a lone bottom-firing speaker. Priced from Rs. 27,999, it goes up against the Moto G Max and the OnePlus N6x in a segment where every rupee is being fought over amid rising memory costs. I've been using the device for a week now, and here's my in-depth review.

Redmi Note 17 5G Review: Design

The Redmi Note 17 5G marks a clear departure from the curved-edge, centrally placed camera module of its predecessor. The unit reviewed here, in the Starlight Purple colourway, has a flat-sided frame with rounded corners and a matte back panel that resists fingerprints but can feel slippery in hand. Viewed at an angle, the rear panel shows a streaked, iridescent finish that shifts colour as the phone is tilted, though this does not translate well in photographs.

At 169.7x79.1x8.4mm and 225 grams, the phone is large and properly heavy, and one-handed use is a stretch for most people. The camera module sits in the top-left corner with a raised ring around the dual-lens cutout, one of which is the primary sensor and the other a depth sensor rather than a functional second camera. In the box, Xiaomi includes the phone, a 45W charger, a USB Type-C cable and a soft silicone case, which helps offset the slippery back. Build quality is reasonably sturdy, with Gorilla Glass 7i on the front and a plastic frame and back, backed by IP65 dust and water resistance, a step down from the IP66 rating on the Redmi Note 15.

Redmi_note_17_5g_front | FPJ

Redmi Note 17 5G Review: Display

The headline upgrade is the display - a 6.99-inch AMOLED panel with 1080x2396px resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and Xiaomi's claimed 1,800 nits of peak brightness. In everyday use, the screen is sharp, has wide viewing angles, and holds up well enough outdoors, though it falls short of true tablet-level clarity in direct sunlight. Colours lean noticeably oversaturated by default, and switching from the Vivid preset to Standard in settings does not bring things down to reference-accurate levels. Xiaomi has secured Widevine L1 certification, so streaming apps play back in full-HD, but there is no HDR support anywhere on the phone, including on YouTube and Netflix, and local 4K video files will not play at all. The optical in-display fingerprint scanner is placed low on the screen, which is an awkward reach on a phone this size, though it reads prints reliably even with slightly damp fingers.

Redmi Note 17 5G Review: Performance

This is where the Redmi Note 17 5G shows its compromises most clearly. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 is an entry-level chipset, and its generational upgrades over previous Snapdragon 4-series parts are marginal at best. Benchmark numbers reflect this: AnTuTu v10 scores land between roughly 5,88,000 and 6,22,000 depending on the test run, well behind the Dimensity 7400 Ultra-powered Realme P4 Power's over 10,36,000. Geekbench 6 single and multi-core scores of around 928 and 2,197 respectively are usable but unremarkable, and GPU performance is the weakest link, with scores sitting at 445, which is very low against competitors.

In daily use, first-party Xiaomi apps and Chrome run smoothly, but stutters show up when swiping through Google's Discover feed, and apps such as Instagram and Twitter can feel genuinely laggy while scrolling. Gaming is limited to lighter titles - BGMI and Call of Duty: Mobile are playable at Medium or Balanced settings around 40-45fps, but pushing to higher graphics presets brings visible frame drops. On the plus side, the chip's low power draw means the phone stays cool even under sustained load, with no meaningful thermal throttling observed during extended gaming sessions.

Redmi Note 17 5G: Performance | FPJ

Redmi Note 17 5G: Camera

The Redmi Note 17 5G is fitted with a single functional rear camera, a 50-megapixel, f/1.8 wide sensor without optical image stabilisation, alongside an 8-megapixel, f/2.0 front camera that also lacks autofocus. Daylight photos from the primary camera are usable, with generally accurate colours, but dynamic range is limited and bright skies or reflective surfaces tend to blow out. Detail resolved in the binned 12-megapixel output is modest for a phone at this price. Low-light performance is a clear weak point, with noticeable noise, softened detail and slower autofocus hunting in dim conditions.

The digital 2x zoom mode produces acceptable results for social media but turns soft on closer inspection. Portrait shots carry decent edge detection but appear a touch washed out with reduced contrast. Video recording tops out at 1080p at 30fps on both cameras, and without OIS or EIS, handheld footage shows noticeable shake even with a steady grip. Selfies are serviceable in good light but lose detail and warmth indoors.

Redmi Note 17 5G: Battery

The 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery is the standout feature, and it delivers on paper and in practice. PCMark Work 3.0 battery test scores range from around 16 hours to just over 19 hours depending on the test unit, and real-world use comfortably stretches to two days of casual, mixed usage involving calls, messaging, social media and video streaming. Heavier use, including navigation or extended gaming, still returns a day to a day and a half. The bundled 45W charger takes the phone from roughly 20 percent to full in about 90 minutes to two hours, which is reasonable given the battery's size, and 22.5W reverse wired charging is a useful bonus for topping up earbuds or a smartwatch. The single bottom-firing speaker, however, is a letdown, sounding thin and treble-heavy at higher volumes, with usable loudness only kicking in past the halfway mark on the volume slider.

Redmi Note 17 5G Review: UI

The Redmi Note 17 5G runs Android 16 with HyperOS 3 on top, backed by a commitment to four years of OS updates and six years of security patches, among the better software support windows in this price bracket. The interface offers strong customisation through themes, icons, fonts and lockscreen layouts, and retains the IR blaster and Mi Remote app.

However, the phone ships with a large number of pre-installed third-party apps and games, many of which push frequent notifications, and some first-party Xiaomi apps display ads on launch. Certain features present on pricier HyperOS devices, such as split-screen multitasking and floating windows, are absent here, and gesture navigation for switching between recent apps does not always behave as expected.

Redmi Note 17 5G: UI | FPJ

Redmi Note 17 5G: Verdict

The Redmi Note 17 5G is built around a clear set of priorities - battery endurance, display size and long-term software support, and it delivers reliably on all three. Where it falls short is performance, camera versatility and audio, areas where rivals such as the Moto G Max and OnePlus N6x may offer a more balanced package depending on what a buyer values most. For someone who wants a phone that lasts through a busy day or two without needing a charger, and who is not particular about gaming or photography, the Note 17 5G is a reasonable pick. For anyone expecting all-round performance at this price, the compromises will be hard to ignore.

Redmi Note 17 5G | FPJ

Rating: 3/5

Pros

Large, bright AMOLED display with smooth 120Hz scrolling.

Excellent battery life that stretches to two days with casual use.

Fast 45W charging despite the large battery capacity.

Four years of OS updates and six years of security patches.

Cons

Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 delivers weak GPU performance and occasional stutters.

Single rear camera struggles in low light and lacks stabilisation.

Mono speaker sounds thin and needs high volume to be usable.

No HDR support

Heavy bloatware and ad-supported first-party apps out of the box.