Redmi Note 17 5G First Impressions: Big Battery, Bigger Footprint

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 17 5G in India at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Starlight Purple unit has arrived for review. Inside the box are a silicone cover, a 45W charger, a USB Type-C cable, and an information leaflet, alongside the handset itself. Here are the first impressions after spending some time with the device.

Redmi Note 17 5G Display

The 6.99-inch TrueColour AMOLED panel is the first thing that stands out, quite literally, given how much real estate it commands. Running at 2396x1080 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and touch sampling of up to 240Hz, the screen looks bright and punchy out-of-the-box, backed by a peak brightness rating of 1800 nits. Xiaomi has also added TUV Rheinland-certified eye protection with 960Hz PWM dimming, which should help during long reading or streaming sessions. A proper brightness and outdoor visibility check will follow once testing begins for the review.

Redmi Note 17 5G Design

The Starlight Purple review unit has a shimmering, almost rainbow-like finish on the back panel that shifts subtly under light, giving it a textured, brushed-metal look rather than a flat pastel shade. It photographs well and stands out from the usual matte or glossy finishes seen on Redmi Note phones. Also, the Galaxy stars-like detailing is stunning. The rear camera module sits in a rounded square housing at the top left, finished in the same purple tone as the body.

At 8.4mm thick and 225g, the phone feels dense in hand, and reaching across the display with one hand is genuinely difficult. This is a large, bulky device built around its battery, and that trade-off in ergonomics is immediately noticeable.

Ports placement is intuitive. The USB Type-C port sits at the bottom edge, alongside the SIM tray, and the speaker grille. The power and the volume buttons sit on the right edge of the device.

Redmi Note 17 5G In-Box Contents

The retail box includes the Redmi Note 17 5G handset, a black silicone case, a 45W charging brick, a USB Type-C cable, a SIM ejector tool, and a user manual with warranty information. The screen protector comes pre-applied at the factory. Having the charger bundled in the box, at a time when several brands have moved away from this, is a welcome inclusion.

Redmi Note 17 5G Camera

On paper, the Redmi Note 17 5G sticks to a dual-camera setup at the back, led by a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5P lens, supporting features such as portrait mode, night mode, pro mode, document mode, and time-lapse. Rear video recording tops out at 1080p at 30fps. Up front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture, also capped at 1080p video recording. Detailed camera samples and low-light performance will be covered in the full review.

Redmi Note 17 5G Processor and Battery

The phone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 platform, built on a 4nm process, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Notably, 128GB is the only storage option available across both variants, with no 256GB configuration on offer. At a time when smartphone usage, from 4K video, high-resolution camera output, to app sizes and OTT downloads, has pushed storage needs higher than ever, capping the Redmi Note 17 5G at 128GB feels like a limitation rather than a choice. A 256GB option should ideally be the bare minimum today, especially for buyers who do not rely on expandable storage.

The standout spec remains the 8,000mAh battery, supported by 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging for topping up accessories. Everyday performance through initial use feels smooth for basic tasks, but proper benchmarking, battery backup numbers, and charging times are yet to be tested, and the full review will offer more details on how the chipset and battery hold up under sustained use.

Redmi Note 17 5G Software and UI

The unit ships with Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 on top of Android. The interface carries the now-familiar HyperOS layout, with folders for system apps and games, along with the usual bundle of Xiaomi and third-party apps preinstalled, including Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, and Netflix. The software feels largely settled for a mid-range device, though how much bloatware persists after setup and how updates are handled over time will be assessed in the review.

Redmi Note 17 5G First Impressions Verdict

The Redmi Note 17 5G is unmistakably built around one idea: battery life over everything else, including comfort. The 8,000mAh cell and large AMOLED display make for an impressive spec sheet on paper, but the size and weight make it a two-handed phone for most tasks, and that is worth factoring in before buying. The 128GB-only storage cap is another compromise buyers should weigh carefully, given how storage-hungry everyday smartphone use has become. The bundled 45W charger, sizeable display, and updated processor all seem like reasonable trade-offs at this price point, but performance, camera quality, and actual battery backup will determine whether the Redmi Note 17 5G earns a recommendation.