5 Best TWS Earbuds Under ₹5,000 In India (2026)

The humble 3.5mm audio jack is now officially a relic. With most smartphones, from budget to flagship, ditching the wired port entirely, a good pair of TWS earbuds has gone from a nice-to-have to an outright necessity. The good news? The Indian market in 2026 is overflowing with options across every budget. The problem? Not all of them are worth your money.

We cut through the noise and list the five best true wireless earbuds you can buy in India right now for under Rs. 5,000.

1. OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro - Rs. 3,799

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro deliver 55dB ANC with a 5000Hz noise reduction bandwidth - the highest in the Nord series - backed by 12mm titanium-coated drivers and up to 54 hours of total playback with the case. Support for LHDC 5.0, Bluetooth 6.0, and 3D Spatial Audio rounds out a package that is hard to fault at this price point.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro - Rs. 3,799 |

2. Realme Buds Air 8 - Rs. 3,799

The Realme Buds Air 8 pairs an 11mm woofer with a 6mm micro-plane tweeter, rated at 55dB ANC, and delivers up to 58 hours of total playback with the charging case. Co-designed with acclaimed Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa, the earbuds also feature an AI Voice Assistant 2.0 powered by Google Gemini, with support for AI live translation and face-to-face translation.

Realme Buds Air 8 - Rs. 3,799 |

3. Nothing Ear - Rs. 4,999

Nothing's iconic transparent design makes the Ear instantly recognisable, and the audio backs up the looks. The earbuds feature a custom 12.6mm driver, Clear Voice Technology for call clarity, Bass Lock software, and up to 29 hours of total listening time. While it skips ANC, the half-in-ear fit and featherlight build at 4.4g make it one of the most comfortable daily wearers on this list.

Nothing Ear - Rs. 4,999 |

4. CMF Buds Pro 2 - Rs. 4,299

The CMF Buds Pro 2 feature dual drivers - an 11mm bass driver and a 6mm planar tweeter - with ANC rated up to 50dB, LDAC support for Hi-Res audio, Spatial Audio, and up to 43 hours of total playback. The standout, though, is the programmable Smart Dial on the charging case - a genuinely useful hardware control that lets you adjust volume, switch ANC modes, and manage calls without touching your phone.

CMF Buds Pro 2 - Rs. 4,299 |

5. Skullcandy Rail - Rs. 4,999

The Skullcandy Rail is built around Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology, which enables hands-free voice controls via "Hey Skullcandy" prompts, letting you control media, summon Alexa, or access Spotify without reaching for your phone. Add multipoint dual-device pairing and 42 hours of playtime with rapid charging, along with multiple EQ modes tailored for music, movies, podcasts, and calls — and the Rail makes a strong case for anyone who wants smarter, not just louder.