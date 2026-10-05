'Threat Of UAPA, NSA Won't Scare Us Into Silence': CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Claims Arrest Threat Ahead Of October 10 Protest

ANI

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has claimed that he, spokesperson Saurav Das and co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka could be arrested before October 10 under the National Security Act (NSA) or other equivalent provisions.

In a post on X, Dipke said multiple sources had approached the three leaders with information about their possible arrests. However, the claim has not been independently confirmed, and there is no publicly confirmed NSA or UAPA arrest order against the CJP leaders as of now. Recent reports have attributed similar arrest claims to CJP spokesperson Saurav Das.

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'We Have Been Ready To Go To Jail Since June 6'

Responding to the reported threat, Dipke adopted a defiant tone and said he, Das and Ranka had been prepared to face arrest since June 6.

The CJP founder said the possibility of imprisonment would not make them abandon their campaign. He claimed that the government was resorting to measures driven by fear and said the three leaders were prepared to face arrest, physical violence or even death while continuing their movement.

Dipke also invoked Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy, arguing that violence and hatred stem from fear and portraying the CJP's campaign as a non-violent struggle for a more accountable India.

'Threat Of UAPA, NSA Won't Silence Us'

In another statement, Dipke said threats of the UAPA, NSA or prolonged imprisonment would not force the group into silence.

He said the CJP leaders were prepared to spend months or years in jail if required, while insisting that they would continue what they described as a fight to protect democracy.

Dipke said the group intended to follow the path associated with Mahatma Gandhi and continue its resistance peacefully and non-violently despite what he described as attempts at intimidation by the state.

October 10 Jantar Mantar Protest

The reported arrest claims come ahead of the CJP's proposed October 10 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Dipke had announced the demonstration after the CJP's October 2 protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, where the group demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The CJP has said the October 10 mobilisation will be peaceful and has called on supporters from across India to participate.

Saurav Das has also claimed that CJP leaders could be arrested before the planned Delhi protest and appealed for a large mobilisation from October 10. Dipke subsequently posted, "How many people will you arrest?" while calling for supporters to reach Delhi.

CJP's Campaign Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The CJP's latest mobilisation is focused on its demand for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. The group has alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise and has accused the Election Commission of compromising electoral integrity.

The Election Commission, however, has rejected allegations of internal disagreement over major decisions, saying that decisions relating to the SIR were taken unanimously by the full commission.

The CJP's October 2 Mumbai protest marked a major escalation of the campaign, with the organisation subsequently announcing plans to take the agitation to Delhi.

From NEET Protests To Electoral Roll Campaign

The CJP emerged in May 2026 after online outrage over remarks attributed to Chief Justice Surya Kant concerning young people and activists. Founder Abhijeet Dipke turned the controversy into a satirical movement that subsequently expanded into street protests and campaigns on youth and governance issues.

The group later became prominent during protests over the NEET paper-leak controversy, including its July 20 Jantar Mantar agitation. It has since broadened its campaign to issues including electoral rolls and the demand for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Earlier Detentions Of CJP Leaders

The CJP has also faced detentions during its protests. Last month, Ashutosh Ranka and several CJP volunteers were detained by Assam Police ahead of a planned regional volunteers' meeting. Ranka subsequently criticised the action.

The latest arrest claims therefore come against the backdrop of previous detentions and the group's expanding protest campaign. However, claims that Dipke, Das or Ranka will definitely be arrested under the NSA or UAPA before October 10 remain unverified.

For now, the CJP leaders have publicly maintained that possible arrests will not stop their planned mobilisation, while the October 10 protest remains the next major flashpoint in their campaign.