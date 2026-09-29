FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Neeru Dhanda Clinches GOLD At Asian Games, India Joins Islamabad SCO Meet'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

1. Maharashtra Poll Chief S Chockalingam Seeks More Powers For Local Staff In SIR, ECINET Changes: Report

Maharashtra CEO S Chockalingam sought ECINET changes giving EROs more discretion in SIR notice cases involving logical discrepancies. (Read more...)

Maharashtra Poll Chief S Chockalingam Seeks More Powers For Local Staff In SIR, ECINET Changes: Report |

2. Neeru Dhanda Wins GOLD In Women's Individual Trap At Asian Games 2026, Scripts Historic Feat For India

The 26-year-old produced a composed display on the range to claim the top spot and add another major international title to her rapidly growing list of achievements. (Read more...)

First Individual Gold Medalist for India at Asian Games 2026! 🇮🇳



- Neeru Dhanda wins the GOLD!!!!!!! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/jk1HjLduPg — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) September 29, 2026

3. The Ugly Side Of AI: How A Fake Viral Video Triggered Unrest In Ujjain

AI-generated videos falsely showing Ujjain’s Shahi Masjid being demolished spread on social media, triggering clashes and police action. (Read more...)

Ujjain Shahi Masjid Clash: AI Video Showing Entire Mosque Demolition Fuelled Rumours, Police Say | X

4. 'If My Primary Concern Is Not Fully Appreciated...': EAM S Jaishankar Flags US Approach To Pakistan Terrorism, Says It Could Impact On India-US Ties | Video

Speaking in New York, he stressed that security remains a core Indian foreign-policy priority. (Read more...)

Breaking: “If one of my primary concerns is not fully appreciated by my partner, then that can have an impact on the relationship,” says S Jaishankar on damage to US-India ties caused by lack of attention to concerns about Pakistan’s terrorism pic.twitter.com/ZpGXJb6xyx — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) September 29, 2026

5. FBI Adds Fugitive Gangster Goldy Brar To Ten Most Wanted List, Announces $1 Million Bounty For Information Leading To His Arrest | Video

Brar is wanted over alleged links to the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group and multiple violent crimes. (Read more...)

Thanks to our partners at @LAPDHQ, @RCMPGRCPolice and @USAO_LosAngeles for joining Los Angeles #FBI Assistant Director in Charge, Patrick Grandy, today to announce the addition of Satinderjeet Singh, aka Goldy Brar, to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Grandy announced a… pic.twitter.com/yQ4sW7wwZC — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) September 29, 2026

6. India Joins SCO Meet In Islamabad As Pakistan Begins 2026-27 Chairmanship; 2027 Summit On Agenda

India is participating in the SCO Council of National Coordinators meeting in Islamabad from September 28-30, with MEA Additional Secretary Alok Dimri leading the delegation. (Read more...)

7. Gold And Silver Prices Fall By Up To 1 Per Cent, Elevated US Yields And Geopolitical Tensions Weigh On Trade

Gold and silver futures fell on MCX as high US yields and US-Iran tensions pressured bullion. Gold traded near ₹1.48 lakh, while silver slipped below ₹2.26 lakh.

Gold and silver prices traded lower on Tuesday | File

8. Jio Launches New 3-in-1 Wi-Fi, TV & OTT JioHome Plans In India: All Details

The 3-in-1 offerings include unlimited Wi-Fi, over 1,000 live TV channels and 12+ OTT apps. Customers can also choose separate TV-only or Wi-Fi-only packs. The plans are available through JioFiber and JioAirFiber services. (Read more...)

Jio Launches New 3-in-1 Wi-Fi, TV & OTT JioHome Plans In India: All Details |

9. Assam's Dhemaji Schoolchildren Risk Lives On Boats To Cross Lali River & Buri Sauti As Villagers Demand Permanent Bridge | Watch

Villagers are demanding a permanent bridge, citing safety concerns and difficulties faced by patients, farmers, traders and other residents. (Read more..)

#WATCH | Dhemaji, Assam: School students in Chengajan Gowala village under the Jonai constituency attend school by crossing the Lali and Budi Sauti rivers in boats due to the absence of a permanent bridge. pic.twitter.com/bLUHUjCfXR — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2026

10. World Heart Day 2026 Date And Theme: Check Out Simple, Everyday Foods That Support Cardiovascular Health

From leafy greens and whole grains to nuts, legumes, fatty fish, fruits and unsaturated oils, these seven choices can support a heart-friendly eating pattern. (Read more...)