Jio Launches New 3-in-1 Wi-Fi, TV & OTT JioHome Plans In India: All Details |

Reliance Jio has expanded its JioHome offering with combined 3-in-1 plans and new standalone Wi-Fi and TV packs. Customers can now buy the services together or separately. The combined plans bring unlimited Wi-Fi, more than 1,000 live TV channels and over 12 OTT apps under one subscription. Jio says the service runs on JioFiber and JioAirFiber.

Jio 3-in-1 plans

The 100 Mbps plan costs Rs. 2,122 for two months, with a third month free. That works out to roughly Rs. 707 a month. The 30 Mbps plan costs Rs. 2,222 for three months, also with one month free, or about Rs. 555 a month.

The 30 Mbps plan also carries 100 GB of extra data valid for 90 days. Both plans include free voice services and seven bonus days on long-term payment. Jio says the long-term benefit applies to plan changes, advance payments of three, six or 12 months by existing customers, and prepaid-to-postpaid migration.

Jio TV-only packs

Customers can now take JioHome TV without Wi-Fi or OTT services. The Rs. 2,000 pack runs five months, or an effective Rs. 400 a month, and offers over 1,000 channels. These include more than 200 HD channels across over 15 regional languages.

A two-month pack costs Rs. 1,000 and carries a Rs. 200 setup fee, which Jio returns as four Rs. 50 coupons.

Jio Wi-Fi-only packs

The 100 Mbps pack costs Rs. 3,000 for five months, or Rs. 600 a month. The 30 Mbps pack costs Rs. 2,200 for five months, or Rs. 440 a month.

Two-month versions cost Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 1,100 respectively. Setup fees of Rs. 300 and Rs. 200 are returned as Rs. 50 vouchers.

Jio data limits

Jio says a 3,300 GB usage policy applies to all unlimited Fiber plans. AirFiber users get up to 1,000 GB of high-speed data, after which speeds drop to 64 Kbps. Jio claims JioHome serves over 2 crore homes.