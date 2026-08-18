Jio Relaunches ₹299 Prime Plan With Tariff Hike Protection: All You Need To Know

Jio Relaunches ₹300 Prime Plan With Tariff Hike Protection: All You Need To Know |

Reliance Jio has relaunched its Jio Prime Rs. 299 membership programme, offering eligible prepaid and postpaid customers protection from tariff hikes until September 5, for a one-time fee of Rs. 300.

Price protection at the centre of the offer

Jio said any price revisions announced before September 5, 2027, will not apply to Prime members who have already subscribed. The membership is open to all existing Jio prepaid and postpaid customers and can be purchased through the MyJio app, Jio.com, Jio stores, and partner retail outlets.

Cashback and other benefits

Along with price stability, Jio Prime members receive Rs. 300 cashback vouchers that can be redeemed for a new Jio SIM connection or a JioHome broadband setup. The membership also includes priority customer support through a dedicated service channel and early access to new Jio products and trials. Jio has said additional benefits will be announced during the membership period.

The Rs. 299 plan under Prime includes 1.5 GB of daily data among its benefits. The Prime plan comes with 28 days validity, JioHotstar subscription, 500GB cloud storage, and Google Gemini Pro subscription.

The relaunch follows recent changes to Airtel's tariff structure, in which the rival telecom operator discontinued several low-cost prepaid options and raised prices on some popular packs by close to 16 percent.