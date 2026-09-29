Neeru Dhanda Wins GOLD In Women's Individual Trap At Asian Games 2026, Scripts Historic Feat For India

SonyLiv/X

Indian shooter Neeru Dhanda has scripted history at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, winning the gold medal in the women's individual trap event. The 26-year-old produced a composed display on the range to claim the top spot and add another major international title to her rapidly growing list of achievements.

Dhanda entered the final in confident form after topping the qualification standings. She had been in sensational touch throughout the competition, finishing joint-top after the opening rounds before taking sole possession of the lead on Monday with an aggregate of 95 after four rounds. Her consistent shooting helped her secure a place in the eight-shooter final.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dhanda's Asian Games triumph further strengthens her status as one of India's leading shotgun shooters. She is the reigning Asian champion and had entered the continental competition as one of India's major medal contenders following her breakthrough World Cup triumph. Her performances in Aichi-Nagoya have now delivered another landmark moment for Indian shooting.

The victory also comes after Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer secured silver for India in the women's trap team event earlier on Tuesday. Dhanda's individual gold therefore adds another medal to India's shooting haul and gives the Indian contingent another memorable achievement at the Asian Games.