Maharashtra Poll Chief S Chockalingam Seeks More Powers For Local Staff In SIR, ECINET Changes: Report |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam sought greater powers for Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) while handling notices issued during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with the state poll chief seeking changes to the Election Commission's ECINET software.

Chockalingam has written to the Election Commission seeking four changes in the system, including greater discretion for EROs in dealing with cases involving 'logical discrepancies'. The request comes amid an ongoing debate over the role of field-level election officials and the extent of centralised control over the digital system.

A logical discrepancy refers to a mismatch detected when the system attempts to map a voter's details with those of a parent or grandparent in the previous SIR electoral roll. Such discrepancies can include differences in names, surnames or ages and, by themselves, do not establish that a person is ineligible to vote.

According to an NDTV report, Chockalingam has sought permission for EROs to decide such cases after examining the documents and conducting a hearing, instead of having limited options within the software. He has also sought an option allowing an ERO to exempt a voter from a personal hearing when the documents submitted are satisfactory.

The Maharashtra CEO also proposed allowing voters to submit documents other than those specified in the EC's list where appropriate, according to reports. The request was particularly aimed at making the process easier for vulnerable groups and people who may not possess documents from the prescribed list.

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EC Changes SIR Notice Process

The Election Commission subsequently announced changes to the SIR notice process following the Maharashtra CEO's request. Under the revised procedure, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit the homes of voters who receive notices over being unmapped or having logical discrepancies, collect the required documents and upload them on ECINET.

Such voters will not ordinarily be required to appear personally before an ERO or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer. Hearings will be held only in exceptional circumstances, as decided by the ERO, and preferably online.

The ECI has also constituted a committee headed by a Senior Deputy Election Commissioner, with an independent expert from an IIT or IIIT, to review ECINET and examine whether its functioning complies with relevant laws and rules.

Maharashtra SIR In Notice Phase

Maharashtra is currently in the notice phase of the SIR. The state's draft electoral roll was published on August 31, with around 2.07 crore electors not included in the draft because enumeration forms could not be collected for reasons including shifting, absence or duplicate entries.

The ECI has clarified that these are not final deletions and that eligible voters can seek inclusion. The Commission has also extended Maharashtra's deadline for filing claims and objections to October 12, while the deadline for disposing of notices has been extended to November 10.