Bombay HC Declines Urgent Hearing On Maharashtra SIR Plea, Posts Matter To October 22

The Bombay High Court’s Kolhapur bench will hear the electoral-roll challenge on October 22 | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 28, 2026: The Bombay High Court’s Kolhapur bench on Monday declined to grant an urgent hearing to a writ petition challenging 14 alleged administrative actions concerning electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Maharashtra. The matter will be heard on October 22.

A bench of Justices Sharmila Deshmukh and Neeraj Dhote questioned the petitioner’s advocate whether the plea ought to go before the principal bench of the Bombay High Court.

When the advocate sought urgent hearing, the bench asked: “What is urgent about it? Is it a PIL? Since it’s a writ petition, what private right do you have against the Election Commission?”

Sarode submitted that the petition had been filed on behalf of registered voters whose rights were allegedly being infringed.

Petition Challenges ECI Actions

The petition challenges 14 alleged administrative orders and actions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar concerning voter registration, deletion and restoration of names, electoral-roll databases and the functioning of Electoral Registration Officers.

It alleges that certain decisions were taken “singlehandedly” despite objections by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, and claims this violated Section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act.

The petition seeks quashing of the 14 actions, restoration of deleted voter names and an independent judicial committee headed by a former Bombay High Court judge to examine alleged data deletions and software-related blockages.

It also seeks halting of the SIR process in Maharashtra and postponement of forthcoming Assembly elections until legally compliant electoral rolls are prepared.

Separate SIR Plea For October 5

Separately, the principal bench in Mumbai on Monday agreed to hear another plea challenging aspects of the SIR exercise on October 5. The plea, filed by leaders of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) – VBA Youth President Sagar Ramesh Gawai and Rafique Ilahi Khan – raises concerns over document collection during enumeration and possible exclusion of voters under categories such as Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate and “Uncollectable Enumeration Form”.

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Advocate Prakash Ambedkar sought urgent hearing, claiming nearly 2.10 crore names could be deleted from the State’s voter list. A bench of Chief Justice MC Tripathi and Justice Advait M Sethna kept the matter for October 5.

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