Maharashtra SIR: Bombay HC's Kolhapur Bench Declines Urgent Hearing On Plea Challenging 14 Orders Taken By CEC Gyanesh Kumar Over Electoral Rolls

Bombay HC |

The Kolhapur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday declined to grant an urgent hearing to a petition challenging 14 administrative actions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar concerning electoral rolls.

The petition, filed through advocate Asim Sarode, raises concerns over voter registration, deletion and restoration of names, access to the electoral-roll database, functioning of Electoral Registration Officers and aspects of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Maharashtra.

The matter was mentioned before a division bench of Justices Sharmila Deshmukh and Neeraj Dhote. The bench, however, declined an immediate hearing because of its roster workload.

Plea challenges 14 actions

The plea challenges 14 actions taken over the past 10 months that, according to reports cited by the petitioners, drew objections from Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. The objections reportedly concerned issues including changes to Form 6, voter registration and deletion, and access to the electoral-roll database.

The petition states that decisions concerning the preparation, revision and maintenance of electoral rolls were allegedly implemented despite objections recorded by Sandhu and Joshi.

Petitioners seek halt to SIR

The petitioners have sought quashing of the 14 impugned actions, a halt to the SIR exercise in Maharashtra and restoration of names allegedly deleted from electoral rolls. They have also sought postponement of forthcoming Assembly elections in states where SIR was conducted until legally compliant electoral rolls are prepared and approved.

The plea further seeks the constitution of an independent judicial committee headed by a retired High Court judge to examine alleged irregularities in data deletion and software-related processes.

Plea invokes constitutional provisions

The petition contends that the alleged actions have resulted in a “systematic erosion of constitutional norms” governing electoral rolls and invokes Articles 14 and 326 of the Constitution.

The matter is likely to be heard on Oct 22.

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