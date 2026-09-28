‘Gyanesh Gaddar, Vote Chor’ Written Outside CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Agra Home Amid SIR Row - VIDEO

Opposition protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar intensified across several parts of the country on Monday, with the agitation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls reaching the poll panel chief's residence in Agra.

The protests gained momentum after an Indian Express report highlighted alleged differences within the Election Commission over the SIR exercise. Several opposition leaders have since launched sharp attacks on Kumar, with some demanding his resignation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Graffiti appears at Agra residence

On Monday, the simmering anger reached Kumar's residence in Agra's Hariparvat area. According to reports, Congress workers allegedly spray-painted the words "Gyanesh Gaddar, Vote Chor" on the main gate of the Chief Election Commissioner's residence.

Videos and pictures of the incident have surfaced on social media and are being widely circulated. Police reportedly removed the graffiti soon after the incident. Security was subsequently heightened outside the residence, according to reports.

Protests spread across cities

The protests were not confined to Agra. In Patna, police used water cannons to disperse demonstrators protesting against the CEC. Similar demonstrations were also reported from Rajasthan, where protesters took to the streets over the SIR exercise and their allegations against the Election Commission.

Protests against Kumar have also been reported from Hyderabad, Delhi, Pune, Patna, Srinagar, Lucknow, Agra, Guwahati and Vijayawada, among other cities.

Opposition intensifies criticism over SIR

The opposition has been increasingly vocal in its criticism of the Election Commission over the SIR exercise, alleging that the revision could adversely affect genuine voters. The poll panel, however, has maintained that the exercise is aimed at ensuring the electoral rolls are accurate and free of ineligible or duplicate entries.