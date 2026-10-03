FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'India-Pakistan Clash At Asian Games Cricket Final, Flydubai Co-Pilot Identified'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. From Al-Qaeda Indoctrination To '9/11-Like' Israel Crash Plot: Inside Flydubai Co-Pilot Hamam Alhamami’s Alleged Plan To Bring Down Tel Aviv-Bound Flight

The Flydubai cockpit attack investigation has uncovered alleged al-Qaeda radicalisation links involving Omani co-pilot Hamam Alhamami. (Read more...)

🚨 20-BALLS FIFTY FOR ABHISHEK SHARMA IN GOLD MEDAL MATCH 🚨



Abhishek Sharma smashed a destructive fifty against Pakistan in just 20 balls in Gold Medal Match in Asian Games. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sBn6d6EveQ — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) October 3, 2026

2. Tirupati Blast: 5 Dead, 10 Critically Injured As Powerful Boiler Explosion Rocks Pharma Unit In Sri City; Rescue Ops Underway - VIDEO

The blast caused extensive damage, while emergency teams launched rescue operations and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals. (Read more...)

Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh: A boiler blast at a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in Sri City, under Satyavedu mandal, has left five people dead and 10 others critically injured. The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined. Police and emergency services rushed to the site,… pic.twitter.com/UARrB2Shxk — IANS (@ians_india) October 3, 2026

3. IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Demolishes Pakistan Attack With 20-Ball Fifty In Asian Games Gold Medal Match

India opener Abhishek Sharma produced a sensational attacking display during the men's cricket gold medal match against Pakistan at the 2026 Asian Games, bringing up a blistering half-century in just 20 balls. (Read more...)

🚨 20-BALLS FIFTY FOR ABHISHEK SHARMA IN GOLD MEDAL MATCH 🚨



Abhishek Sharma smashed a destructive fifty against Pakistan in just 20 balls in Gold Medal Match in Asian Games. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sBn6d6EveQ — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) October 3, 2026

4. 'Ripping Apart Veil After Veil': Union Home Minister Amit Shah Says Narco Kingpin Navpreet Singh Deported From Türkiye, Brought Back To India

Singh allegedly used the fake identity Navab Virk and smuggled heroin and methamphetamine from Afghanistan. He has been arrested in drug trafficking cases. (Read more...)

India secures deportation of hardened narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh from Türkiye, says Ministry of Home Affairs.



Obtaining Turkish citizenship under the fake identity of Navab Virk, he had continued to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine to India from Afghanistan.… pic.twitter.com/q23XtIho4P — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2026

5. Kedarnath Yatra: 2 Mumbai Pilgrims Allegedly Beaten With Sticks By Mule Handlers; Video Goes Viral

The assault reportedly followed an argument over mule movement near Jungle Chatti. Police registered a case against three unidentified handlers after the injured pilgrims complained. A viral video purportedly shows the attack. (Read more...)

Local people allegedly assaulted two pilgrims at Kedarnath Yatra Dham in Uttarakhand.

Both reportedly suffered head injuries after being attacked with sticks. pic.twitter.com/ObYMPHHUP7 — IndianLafda (@IndianLafdaa) October 2, 2026

6. MNS Leader Ganesh Chukkal Arrested Over Alleged Forgery Of Akshay Kumar’s Sister’s Signature On Powai Flat's 30-Year Lease Deed

He allegedly forged Alka Bhatia Hiranandani’s signature to create a fraudulent 30-year lease deed for a luxury flat in Hiranandani Estates, Powai. (Read more...)

MNS Leader Ganesh Chukkal Arrested Over Alleged Forgery Of Akshay Kumar’s Sister’s Signature On Powai Flat's 30-Year Lease Deed |

7. Asian Games 2026: Pranavi Urs Scripts History As First Indian Woman Golfer To Win Individual Gold, Team India Clinches Silver | Watch

Her victory also helped India secure team silver, alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, in Nagoya. (Read more...)

PRANAVI URS CREATES HISTORY! 🥇🇮🇳



Pranavi Urs becomes the first Indian woman to win gold in the women’s individual stroke play golf event at the Asian Games! ⛳🔥 She adds to her golden achievement with a silver medal in the women’s team event alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha… pic.twitter.com/kqsT6okGga — Bharat On Field (@Bharat_OnField) October 3, 2026

8. Mumbai Airport Threatens 265 Weekly International Slot Cuts From October 25 Amid Airline Standoff

IndiGo faces the largest reduction, while major international carriers including Emirates and Etihad Airways are also affected. (Read more...)

9. INDIS 2026 At IIT Guwahati Brings Global Design, Technology & Innovation Leaders Together For Inclusive & Sustainable Solutions

Held alongside Asia Design Week, the three-day conference featured research, exhibitions and industry interactions. (Read more...)

The inaugural International Conference on Design and Innovation Studies (INDIS 2026) is all set to begin at IIT Guwahati on September 28, 2026.



"Design touches every aspect of development — from the design of products ,services and systems to the design of strategic business,… pic.twitter.com/k1SAXhA9OH — IIT Guwahati (@IITGuwahati) September 28, 2026

10. Sindoor, Maang Tikka And Payal! KATSEYE's Lara Raj's Rekha-Inspired Look At Paris Fashion Week Debut Divides Indians

Inspired by Bollywood icon Rekha, her desi styling sparked divided reactions online, with some questioning sindoor as a fashion statement while others praised her for showcasing Indian heritage globally. (Read more...)