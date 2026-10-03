FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'India-Pakistan Clash At Asian Games Cricket Final, Flydubai Co-Pilot Identified'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:
1. From Al-Qaeda Indoctrination To '9/11-Like' Israel Crash Plot: Inside Flydubai Co-Pilot Hamam Alhamami’s Alleged Plan To Bring Down Tel Aviv-Bound Flight
The Flydubai cockpit attack investigation has uncovered alleged al-Qaeda radicalisation links involving Omani co-pilot Hamam Alhamami. (Read more...)
2. Tirupati Blast: 5 Dead, 10 Critically Injured As Powerful Boiler Explosion Rocks Pharma Unit In Sri City; Rescue Ops Underway - VIDEO
The blast caused extensive damage, while emergency teams launched rescue operations and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals. (Read more...)
3. IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Demolishes Pakistan Attack With 20-Ball Fifty In Asian Games Gold Medal Match
India opener Abhishek Sharma produced a sensational attacking display during the men's cricket gold medal match against Pakistan at the 2026 Asian Games, bringing up a blistering half-century in just 20 balls. (Read more...)
4. 'Ripping Apart Veil After Veil': Union Home Minister Amit Shah Says Narco Kingpin Navpreet Singh Deported From Türkiye, Brought Back To India
Singh allegedly used the fake identity Navab Virk and smuggled heroin and methamphetamine from Afghanistan. He has been arrested in drug trafficking cases. (Read more...)
5. Kedarnath Yatra: 2 Mumbai Pilgrims Allegedly Beaten With Sticks By Mule Handlers; Video Goes Viral
The assault reportedly followed an argument over mule movement near Jungle Chatti. Police registered a case against three unidentified handlers after the injured pilgrims complained. A viral video purportedly shows the attack. (Read more...)
6. MNS Leader Ganesh Chukkal Arrested Over Alleged Forgery Of Akshay Kumar’s Sister’s Signature On Powai Flat's 30-Year Lease Deed
He allegedly forged Alka Bhatia Hiranandani’s signature to create a fraudulent 30-year lease deed for a luxury flat in Hiranandani Estates, Powai. (Read more...)
MNS Leader Ganesh Chukkal Arrested Over Alleged Forgery Of Akshay Kumar’s Sister’s Signature On Powai Flat's 30-Year Lease Deed |
7. Asian Games 2026: Pranavi Urs Scripts History As First Indian Woman Golfer To Win Individual Gold, Team India Clinches Silver | Watch
Her victory also helped India secure team silver, alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, in Nagoya. (Read more...)
8. Mumbai Airport Threatens 265 Weekly International Slot Cuts From October 25 Amid Airline Standoff
IndiGo faces the largest reduction, while major international carriers including Emirates and Etihad Airways are also affected. (Read more...)
9. INDIS 2026 At IIT Guwahati Brings Global Design, Technology & Innovation Leaders Together For Inclusive & Sustainable Solutions
Held alongside Asia Design Week, the three-day conference featured research, exhibitions and industry interactions. (Read more...)
10. Sindoor, Maang Tikka And Payal! KATSEYE's Lara Raj's Rekha-Inspired Look At Paris Fashion Week Debut Divides Indians
Inspired by Bollywood icon Rekha, her desi styling sparked divided reactions online, with some questioning sindoor as a fashion statement while others praised her for showcasing Indian heritage globally. (Read more...)