Asian Games 2026: Pranavi Urs Scripts History As First Indian Woman Golfer To Win Individual Gold, Team India Clinches Silver | Watch | X

Nagoya: Pranavi Urs on Saturday became the first Indian woman golfer to win a gold medal in the Asian Games, holding on to a slender one stroke lead in the final round to achieve the historic feat that also helped the country claim the team silver.

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The 23-year-old from Mysore sent in three birdies to recover from a horrendous triple bogey on the third hole, which had wiped away her three-stroke overnight lead.

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With a final round score of even-par 70, she ended with a total of 15-under 265 for four days, a stroke ahead of the pack.

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Her performance also became a crucial factor in giving India the team silver alongside Aditi Ashok (67 in final round) and Diksha Dagar (77 in final round). The two best scores are taken into account for deciding the team medals and India ended 14-under 546, well behind gold-winners China (22-under 538).

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Pranavi's medal was India's first gold since the 2002 men's individual top honours bagged by Shiv Kapur.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)