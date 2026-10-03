Kedarnath Yatra: 2 Mumbai Pilgrims Allegedly Beaten With Sticks By Mule Handlers; Video Goes Viral |

A video showing two elderly pilgrims being brutally assaulted with sticks on the Kedarnath pilgrimage route has gone viral on social media, prompting police to register a case against three unidentified mule handlers. The victims, who had travelled from Mumbai were allegedly attacked following an argument over the operation of mules in the Jungle Chatti area of Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district.

Local people allegedly assaulted two pilgrims at Kedarnath Yatra Dham in Uttarakhand.

Both reportedly suffered head injuries after being attacked with sticks. pic.twitter.com/ObYMPHHUP7 — IndianLafda (@IndianLafdaa) October 2, 2026

According to an ETV Bharat report quoting the Rudraprayag Police, the incident took place on October 1 when Manji Wadhji Vavia and his companion, Bhanji Damji Patel, both residents of Mumbai, were walking towards Kedarnath Dham for darshan.

An argument reportedly broke out between the pilgrims and some mule handlers over the movement of the animals along the route. The disagreement allegedly escalated, with three mule handlers attacking the pilgrims with sticks and leaving them injured.

Viral Video Shows Men Attacking Elderly Pilgrims

The video circulating on social media purportedly captures three to four men assaulting two individuals with sticks. The two victims can be seen attempting to protect themselves as the attackers continue striking them. No passersby appear to intervene during the assault in the footage. Towards the end of the video, the two elderly men are seen with head injuries and what appear to be temporary bandages.

The video has drawn attention to the safety of pilgrims travelling along the busy Kedarnath trekking route. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by the police.

Case Registered Against 3 Mule Handlers

Following the incident, the injured pilgrims approached Sonprayag police station and submitted a complaint. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case against three unidentified mule handlers under Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with voluntarily causing hurt.

Police have launched an investigation and are working to identify the individuals allegedly involved in the assault. Officials are also gathering evidence and verifying the details of the incident. The investigation is currently underway.

Rudraprayag Police Assure Action

Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar said misbehaviour, assault or any activity that disrupts law and order on the pilgrimage route would not be tolerated. She added that legal action would be taken in accordance with the law based on the available evidence.

Police reiterated that the safety and dignity of every pilgrim visiting Kedarnath Dham remained a priority. People involved in operating horses and mules along the route have been instructed to behave respectfully towards pilgrims and cooperate with the arrangements for the yatra.