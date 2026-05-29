Kedarnath Donation Funds Row: RTI Alleges VIP Hospitality Spending, BKTC Orders Probe | File Pic

Dehradun: A major controversy has erupted over the alleged use of devotees’ donation money for the hospitality of politicians and VIP guests at Kedarnath Dham, prompting the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) to order a high-level inquiry into the matter.

The issue surfaced after information obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) application allegedly revealed that thousands of rupees were spent on accommodation, food and other arrangements for political leaders, their family members and influential visitors during their stay at Kedarnath.

According to details that surfaced through the RTI, nearly Rs 60,000 was allegedly spent within two days during the visit of BJP leader Neha Joshi, daughter of Uttarakhand cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi. The records also reportedly showed an expenditure of around Rs 37,500 in the name of Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal.

The revelations triggered outrage on social media, with questions being raised over whether funds collected through donation boxes at one of Hinduism’s holiest shrines were being diverted for VIP hospitality instead of temple management and pilgrim welfare.

As criticism mounted, BKTC chairman Hemant Dwivedi announced the formation of a four-member inquiry committee to investigate the allegations. The panel, which includes the BKTC chief executive officer and finance controller, has been directed to submit its report within 20 days.

Dwivedi said the matter came to his notice through RTI documents and discussions on social media, after which immediate action was initiated.

“Allegations that donation money offered by devotees was spent on VIP hospitality are a serious matter. A four-member committee has been constituted to conduct a detailed investigation. The report will also be sent to the government,” he said.

The committee will examine financial records, administrative approvals and expenditure patterns linked to the visits of politicians and VIP guests. Officials said the panel is also likely to interact with those whose names appeared in the RTI disclosures.

The controversy has put the temple committee under intense scrutiny, particularly at a time when Kedarnath continues to witness a massive inflow of pilgrims and donations every year.

Following the backlash, Neha Joshi and the Rudraprayag district administration also wrote separately to the BKTC chairman. Most political leaders whose names surfaced in the documents have reportedly maintained that they paid for their visits personally and did not avail any special financial assistance from the temple committee.

Dwivedi, however, cautioned against drawing conclusions before the inquiry is completed. He also suggested that the controversy could be part of an attempt to tarnish the image of the temple committee and the state government.

“It is possible that this is part of a larger conspiracy. The actual facts will become clear only after the investigation is completed. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty,” he said.

The BKTC chairman also questioned the manner in which the RTI information was made public. According to him, the note sheets linked to the expenditure records were not included in the disclosed documents. He claimed these note sheets contain crucial details related to approvals, proposals and the circumstances under which expenditures were made.

Dwivedi further questioned why records of only one particular year were sought through the RTI application and said any additional irregularities discovered during the probe would also be investigated.

The RTI application was reportedly filed by activist and advocate Vikesh Negi, who sought details regarding BKTC expenditures.