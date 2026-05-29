VIDEO: Emotional Scenes As Twisha Sharma’s Ashes Immersed At Triveni Ghat In Rishikesh

Emotional scenes unfolded at Triveni Ghat in Rishikesh on Friday as the family of Twisha Sharma, the 33-year-old victim in the high-profile Bhopal dowry death case, immersed her ashes in the holy river Ganga.

A video from the ghat showed grief-stricken family members performing the final Hindu rituals, including asthi visarjan, amid prayers and solemn ceremonies attended by relatives and mourners.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. Her family has alleged that she was subjected to relentless dowry harassment and domestic abuse by her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh.

Emotional Scenes At Triveni Ghat

The visuals captured Twisha’s family carrying ceremonial baskets filled with flowers, fruits and ritual offerings along the steps of the ghat before performing the immersion rites.

Women relatives were seen consoling one another, while priests and family members conducted puja rituals using kalash, flowers and sacred offerings near the riverbank.

A framed photograph of Twisha was also visible during the ceremonies, which marked the final public farewell for the former model-actress.

The atmosphere remained somber as relatives gathered to complete the last rites in accordance with Hindu traditions.

CBI Custody For Husband And Mother-In-Law

Meanwhile, a local court in Bhopal on Friday remanded Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh to five days of CBI custody in connection with the case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation informed the court that it required custody of both accused for detailed interrogation and confrontation regarding the circumstances surrounding Twisha’s death.

Justice Shobhana Bhalawe granted the agency’s plea, remanding both accused until June 2.

According to officials, investigators plan to question the mother-son duo together to examine inconsistencies in their statements and uncover the sequence of events leading to Twisha’s death.

High Court Cancelled Giribala Singh’s Bail

The development came days after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled the anticipatory bail earlier granted to Giribala Singh, a retired district judge.

In its order, the High Court observed that the seriousness of the allegations and factual circumstances warranted cancellation of the relief granted by the lower court.

The CBI subsequently arrested Giribala Singh on Thursday before producing her in court alongside Samarth Singh.

Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

Twisha Sharma’s family has consistently alleged that she was mentally and physically harassed over dowry demands after her marriage to Samarth Singh on December 9, 2025.

Family members cited WhatsApp messages allegedly sent by Twisha before her death and pointed to injuries mentioned in the autopsy report to support their claims of abuse and torture.

The case triggered widespread outrage on social media and renewed discussions around dowry-related violence and accountability.

Before her arrest, Giribala Singh had denied the allegations in multiple media interviews and raised counterclaims regarding Twisha’s mental health and medical history.

The CBI, which formally took over the investigation earlier this week, has now registered a fresh FIR against both accused as the probe continues.