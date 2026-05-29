AAP Dominates Punjab Civic Body Elections; Workers Celebrate With Sweets & 'Dhol' As Party Crosses 690-Ward Mark Amid Ongoing Counting Across 102 Municipal Bodies | Video | X / ANI

Chandigarh: The ruling AAP has won over 690 wards and is leading in many other wards as counting of votes for the civic body elections in Punjab is underway on Friday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers started holding celebrations by exchanging sweets and dancing to the beats of 'dhol' with AAP leader Manish Sisodia thanked voters for reposing faith in party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in these polls.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"People of Punjab have replied to the 'ED party' (BJP). 'ED politics' will not work in Punjab," Sisodia said, claiming that 1,142 candidates of the BJP have forfeited their security deposits.

The vote counting began at 8 am on Friday amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

Elections to 102 municipal bodies comprising 1,897 wards across eight municipal corporations -- Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala and Pathankot -- along with 75 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats were held using ballot papers on May 26, recording a turnout of 63.94 per cent.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Seen as crucial for AAP, BJP, Congress and SAD, the major political parties in Punjab, ahead of the next year's assembly polls, 7,554 candidates were in the fray for the local body elections.

Out of 1,977 wards, candidates in 80 wards were elected unopposed.

According to the Punjab State Election Commission data, AAP has won 698 wards so far, while the Congress nominees have been declared winners in 281 wards. Independents won 217 wards, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidates registered victory in 150 wards, followed by the BJP nominees in 79 wards and BSP in six wards.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In Gidderbaha Municipal Council, AAP won 17 out of 19 wards, while the Congress could win just two wards. Gidderbaha is considered a stronghold of Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

In Dhuri Municipal Council, AAP registered victory in 19 wards while Independents were victorious in two wards. Chief Minister Mann is an MLA from Dhuri assembly segment.

However, in Chamkaur Sahib Municipal Council, the Congress won seven wards, followed by AAP and Independents with three wards each. Former chief minister Charanjit Singh is a former MLA from Chamkaur Sahib assembly segment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reacting to the poll outcome so far, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the people of Punjab have given their stamp of approval to the AAP government's work. People have shown the mirror to the opposition parties, he further said.

He further said civic polls were held transparently and fairly.

The officials said two micro observers have been deputed for each counting centre under the direct supervision of the general observer for that district.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Entry into the counting hall is restricted only to the authorised persons, they said.

Earlier, the opposition parties had accused the AAP government of misusing official machinery during the elections.

The civic polls are seen as a litmus test for the ruling party, which is hoping to retain power in the state in next year's assembly polls.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)