IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Demolishes Pakistan Attack With 20-Ball Fifty In Asian Games Gold Medal Match

India opener Abhishek Sharma produced a sensational attacking display during the men's cricket gold medal match against Pakistan at the 2026 Asian Games, bringing up a blistering half-century in just 20 balls.

Abhishek reached his fifty with three fours and six sixes, taking the attack to the Pakistan bowlers in the high-profile India-Pakistan clash. His explosive knock provided India with a rapid start as they looked to post a big total after opting to bat first.

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The left-handed batter displayed his range of strokeplay, clearing the boundary repeatedly and putting the Pakistan bowling attack under pressure. His six sixes were the standout feature of the innings as he raced to his half-century at a remarkable strike rate.

The match is being played at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan, with the Asian Games gold medal at stake. India reached the final after defeating Sri Lanka in the semi-final, while Pakistan secured their place in the title clash after beating Bangladesh.

With Abhishek Sharma still at the crease, India will hope the explosive opener can continue his assault and help them build a commanding total against their arch-rivals in the Asian Games final.