FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'IMF Hails India’s 7.8% GDP Growth, India-Russia Bilateral Today'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. 'Positive And Meaningful Discussions': PM Narendra Modi Sets The Tone For BRICS Summit, Says It Will Address Global Issues, Advance Cooperation And Promote Welfare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the upcoming BRICS Summit in India will focus on positive and meaningful discussions on global challenges and welfare. (Read more...)

अगले कुछ दिनों में दुनियाभर के नेता BRICS Summit के लिए जुटेंगे। पूर्ण विश्वास है कि सम्मेलन में विश्व कल्याण की कामना के साथ विभिन्न मुद्दों पर सकारात्मक और सार्थक चर्चा होगी।



सद्भिरेव सहासीत सद्भिः कुर्वीत सङ्गतिम्।



सद्भिर्विवादं मैत्रीं च नासद्भिः किंचिदाचरेत्॥ pic.twitter.com/YG36WlpiYg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2026

2. IMF Hails India’s 7.8% GDP Growth In Q1 FY27 As Economy Beats Expectations, Shows Resilience Amid Energy Price Shock | Watch

The IMF called the economy resilient despite the energy price shock and welcomed India’s revamped GDP estimation system, while urging better data quality. (Read more...)

VIDEO | Washington, USA: IMF Director of Communications Julie Kozack says, "India's real GDP in the second quarter grew by 7.8 per cent. That was above our staff expectations and also the consensus among other observers. This upward surprise was driven by stronger than expected… pic.twitter.com/vGxu2XBCHV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 10, 2026

3. Russian President Vladimir Putin Arrives In India For BRICS Summit, Set To Meet PM Narendra Modi For Talks On Trade, Energy, & Strategic Cooperation | Watch

The leaders are expected to discuss trade, investment, energy, defence, technology and pharmaceuticals, with the visit aimed at strengthening India-Russia ties. (Read more...)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Pution today in New Delhi | File

4. Bhandara Tragedy: 8 Killed, Including 3 Children, As Bolero Collides With Eicher Truck On NH-53 In Maharashtra

The accident occurred between Manegaon and Pimpalgaon in Lakhni taluka. The victims were travelling from Raipur to Nagpur via NH-53. (Read more...)

Bhandara Tragedy: 8 Killed, Including 3 Children, As Bolero Collides With Eicher Truck On NH-53 In Maharashtra | Representational image

5. Market Bleeds As Sensex Lowers 600 Points With Nifty Going Down 208 Points Amid Global Cues And Crude Oil Volatility

Sensex opened nearly 600 points lower and Nifty fell 208 points as Brent crude neared $108, Middle East tensions escalated and global markets weakened. (Read more...)

Bombay Stock Exchange | File

6. 'Absolute Champion': Sourav Ganguly Rejects Mohammed Shami Neglect Claims, Backs Ishan Kishan For India Test Comeback | Watch

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly backed Mohammed Shami, calling him an “absolute champion” while dismissing claims that the pacer is being neglected. (Read more...)

VIDEO | Kolkata: Sourav Ganguly unsure about Mohammed Shami's chances of playing in the 2027 ODI World Cup, hails Ishan Kishan as a "big match player".



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/vMpAMGsQns — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 10, 2026

7. Anthropic Accuses Chinese Models Moonshot & DeepSeek Of Secretly Routing Claude Data Through Fake Accounts

Anthropic claims that Chinese AI labs used thousands of fraudulent accounts to divert customer prompts to Claude and pass off the responses as their own, exposing sensitive military and government data in the process. (Read more...)

8. 9/11 25th Anniversary: US Former President George W Bush Reflects On Tragedy Through His Art

The exhibition begins with a painting of lower Manhattan engulfed in smoke, illustrating the consequences of the attacks after the Twin Towers fell due to their collision with hijacked planes. (Read more...)

In commemoration of the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11, the George W. Bush Presidential Museum is featuring a new collection of 16 paintings by President Bush titled Remembering 9/11 and a limited-time display of artifacts such as the official speech cards used by President Bush,… pic.twitter.com/CIsdu6mh6J — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) September 9, 2026

8. Princess Diana's Iconic 'Revenge Dress' From 1994 Goes Under The Hammer With £220,000 Estimate

The black silk Christina Stambolian creation will go under the hammer on December 9 in New York after exhibitions in London, Hong Kong and Geneva. (Read more...)

10. Orry Claims Sara Ali Khan PUSHED A Girl Off Chair At Party, Says He Was Blamed Amid Public Fallout: 'I Didn't Even Do It'

He said the girl confronted him because Sara was "very famous at the time." (Read more...)