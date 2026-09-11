9/11 25th Anniversary: US Former President George W. Bush Reflects On Tragedy Through His Art

US Former President George W. Bush Reflects On Tragedy Through His Art | X/ @TheBushCenter

Twenty-five years after the September 11, 2001, attacks, which is one of the biggest terror attacks in the world, former US President George W Bush is remembering the tragic events through a collection of his artwork.

Now an avid painter, George W Bush is displaying 16 pieces of art inspired by the attacks in an exhibit that reflects on the events that shaped a defining period of his presidency. On Friday, September 11, the world is observing the 25th anniversary of the terror attack.

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US former President George W Bush remembers 9/11 through exhibit of his art

United States former President George W Bush displays 16 pieces of art, telling the story of one of the biggest terror attacks through art. The exhibition begins with a painting of lower Manhattan engulfed in smoke, illustrating the consequences of the attacks after the Twin Towers fell due to their collision with hijacked planes.

Bush’s personal connection

The ex-President had taken office less than eight months before the September 11 attacks. The tragedy, which defined his presidency, remained a significant part of his personal and public life.

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According to the introduction to the exhibit, Bush has “returned to this defining moment in American history with brush and canvas, painting the symbols, the people, and the embraces that have stayed with him since.”

George W Bush featured in paintings

The former President Bush is himself featured in half of his paintings, which feature memorable instances, like the moment he was told by staff that a second plane had hit the World Trade Center, along with quieter scenes such as him holding the hand of his father, former president George H.W. Bush.

The 16 artworks offer a personal way for Bush to revisit memories associated with September 11. Through his paintings, he focuses not only on the events themselves but also on the symbols, people and moments that remained with him over the years.

About 9/11

On September 11, 2201, a group of terrorists called al-Qaeda hijacked four U.S. passenger airplanes. The attackers, using the planes as guided missiles, crashed them into significant American landmarks, killing nearly 3,000 people and causing massive destruction. Two planes, American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175, flew into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Centre in New York City, and the impact set the towers on fire.

The incident led to trapping people on upper floors and covered the city with thick smoke. The burning of the towers collapsed. Both collapsed within an hour and forty-two minutes, destroying the remaining five structures in the complex.