 Bhandara Tragedy: 8 Killed, Including 3 Children, As Bolero Collides With Eicher Truck On NH-53 In Maharashtra
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Bhandara Tragedy: 8 Killed, Including 3 Children, As Bolero Collides With Eicher Truck On NH-53 In Maharashtra

Eight people, including three children, were killed after a Bolero SUV collided with an Eicher truck in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district around 4 am on Friday. The accident occurred between Manegaon and Pimpalgaon in Lakhni taluka. The victims were travelling from Raipur to Nagpur via NH-53.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 11, 2026, 09:02 AM IST
Bhandara Tragedy: 8 Killed, Including 3 Children, As Bolero Collides With Eicher Truck On NH-53 In Maharashtra
Bhandara Tragedy: 8 Killed, Including 3 Children, As Bolero Collides With Eicher Truck On NH-53 In Maharashtra | Representative image

Bhandara: Eight persons, including three children, were killed in an accident involving a truck and a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district early on Friday, police said.

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The accident took place around 4 am between Manegaon and Pimpalgaon in Lakhni taluka, they said.

“A Bolero crashed into an Eicher truck. Eight occupants of the Bolero, five adults and three children, were killed in the accident,” said a police official from the spot.

The victims were coming to Nagpur from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur via National Highway 53, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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