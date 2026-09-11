 Mumbai Crime: 26-Year-Old Man Allegedly Killed By Friend In Goregaon Over Clothes Bag Dispute
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Mumbai Crime: 26-Year-Old Man Allegedly Killed By Friend In Goregaon Over Clothes Bag Dispute

A 26-year-old man, Suraj Dole, was allegedly killed by his 37-year-old friend Babasaheb alias Subodh Waghmare in Goregaon West following an argument over a clothes bag and other belongings. Police allege Waghmare assaulted Dole and struck him with a paving stone before fleeing the spot.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, September 11, 2026, 07:38 AM IST
Mumbai Crime: 26-Year-Old Man Allegedly Killed By Friend In Goregaon Over Clothes Bag Dispute
A dispute between two friends over personal belongings allegedly turned fatal on SV Road in Goregaon West | Representational Image

Mumbai, September 10, 2026: A 26-year-old man was allegedly killed by his 37-year-old friend following an argument over the unauthorised use of a clothes bag in Goregaon West on Tuesday night.

According to the FIR registered by the Goregaon police, the deceased has been identified as Suraj Dole, while the accused has been identified as Babasaheb alias Subodh Waghmare, 37, who works in animal care and lives on a footpath near Goregaon West.

Argument Turns Violent

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on September 8 near King Studio, opposite Utkarsh Small Finance Bank on SV Road, Goregaon West.

According to the complaint filed by Suraj's father, Shankar Dole, Suraj and Waghmare were arguing when their friend, Sudhanshu Pandey, intervened and asked them why they were arguing. Waghmare allegedly told Pandey that Suraj frequently used his clothes and other belongings without permission, had taken his clothes bag without asking, and had not returned it.

The FIR states that Suraj allegedly abused Waghmare during the argument, following which Waghmare allegedly assaulted him with his hands. He then allegedly picked up a paving stone lying on the footpath and struck Suraj on the face, causing serious injuries and bleeding.

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Police Register Murder Case

Waghmare allegedly fled from the spot after the assault. Suraj was subsequently found dead, and the Goregaon police registered a case under Sections 103(1), 115(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation is being conducted by Police Inspector Manoj Gadale.

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