Mumbai Man Allegedly Killed By Younger Brother During Drunken Brawl In Malabar Hill | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: A 47-year-old man was allegedly killed by his younger brother during a drunken brawl at a slum in Banganga, Malabar Hill, on Wednesday night.

Brother arrested in murder case

According to the police, the deceased, Sachin Javale (47), got into a fight with his younger brother Suhas Javale (44) while both were allegedly under the influence of alcohol. During the altercation, Suhas allegedly assaulted Sachin with his hands, causing him serious injuries. Sachin subsequently died. Both brothers were reportedly unemployed.

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The Malabar Hill Police registered a murder case in connection with the incident and arrested Suhas Javale. He is currently in police custody, and further investigation is underway.

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