FPJ News You Can Use: Here's how to withdraw your Provident Fund using UMANG App

The coronavirus pandemic brought on financial instability, with many people still facing monetary crisis. With financial crisis hovering over their heads, many people either took loan, broke FDs or withdrew money from their PF account. In March 2020, the government had announced that if one is facing financial problems due to the coronavirus-related lockdown they withdraw a certain amount from their Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account.

But, wondering how to withdraw money from your Provident Fund (PF) account? One can withdraw money from your EPF account upon retirement after attaining the age of 55 years. But, the money can also be withdrawn from your EPF account for various purposes before retirement.

But one also needs to keep in mind that in order to withdraw your PF amount, one must also ensure his/her Universal Account Number (UAN) must be activated, Aadhaar and PAN number should be verified and linked with UAN and Bank account of the EPF member with correct IFSC should be seeded with UAN.