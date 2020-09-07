India

Updated on

FPJ News You Can Use: Here is how you can correct the Provident Fund account information

By FPJ Web Desk

FPJ News You Can Use: Here is how you can correct the Provident Fund account information
FPJ News You Can Use: Here is how you can correct the Provident Fund account information
Unsplash

The Employee Provident Fund (EPF) is a scheme that helps people save up a sufficient amount for retirement.

The monthly deduction from your salary and the contribution by your employer to your retirement savings in the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Account.

This money along with interest accumulated on the same is handed over to the employee upon retirement.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation allows all salaried employees to make corrections in their PF accounts online.

To correct the mistakes, customers must have their Universal Account Number (UAN) activated.

Steps to correct mistakes in Provident Fund account information

  • Visit EPFO's official website - epfindia.gov.in

  • Complete the login procedure

  • Click on manage

  • Then select the modify basic details

  • Enter the Aadhaar (UID) number

  • Update name, gender, date of birth

  • All this information must match with that of Aadhaar

  • Once the request is submitted, it needs to be verified by the employer

  • The verification request automatically goes to the employer.

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in