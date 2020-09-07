FPJ News You Can Use: Here is how you can correct the Provident Fund account information

The Employee Provident Fund (EPF) is a scheme that helps people save up a sufficient amount for retirement.
The monthly deduction from your salary and the contribution by your employer to your retirement savings in the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Account.
This money along with interest accumulated on the same is handed over to the employee upon retirement.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation allows all salaried employees to make corrections in their PF accounts online.
To correct the mistakes, customers must have their Universal Account Number (UAN) activated.
Steps to correct mistakes in Provident Fund account information
Visit EPFO's official website - epfindia.gov.in
Complete the login procedure
Click on manage
Then select the modify basic details
Enter the Aadhaar (UID) number
Update name, gender, date of birth
All this information must match with that of Aadhaar
Once the request is submitted, it needs to be verified by the employer
The verification request automatically goes to the employer.
