FPJ News You Can Use: Here is how you can correct the Provident Fund account information

The Employee Provident Fund (EPF) is a scheme that helps people save up a sufficient amount for retirement.

The monthly deduction from your salary and the contribution by your employer to your retirement savings in the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Account.

This money along with interest accumulated on the same is handed over to the employee upon retirement.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation allows all salaried employees to make corrections in their PF accounts online.

To correct the mistakes, customers must have their Universal Account Number (UAN) activated.