Twitter account deactivated? Here's how you can reactivate your account

Twitter is one of the most used social media platform across the world. The microblogging site lets users interact with the audience via tweets.

However, many users at times may feel the need to deactivate their account for whatsoever reason. Once deactivated, a Twitter account can be reactivated within 30 days to restore all the information on a user's account.

If the account is not reactivated within 30 days, the username and email address can be used on another account.

Here's how you can reactivate your Twitter account within 30 days of deactivating:

1. Visit the official Twitter website on your laptop, or open the application on your iOS or Android device.

2. Sign in with your login credentials.

3. Confirm that you want to reactivate your account via a notice sent by Twitter.

4. Enjoy your reactivated account.

Note: Tweets, followers, etc., may take a while to fully restore.