Advertisement

Tripura/Kolkata:Tripura High court on Wednesday asked the BJP government to answer within two weeks the reasons for the arrest of the TMC leaders and ministers.

TMC advocate Biswajit Deb said that the High Court had also asked the Biplab Deb government to answer the court within two weeks that on which grounds the TMC leaders including three leaders from Kolkata Debangshu Bhattacharya, Sudip Raha and Jaya Dutta were arrested and also the reason for FIR against the heavyweights who came to save the young leaders.

Notably, following the arrest of the young leaders TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, minister Bratya Basu, Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen and TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh went to Tripura to release the leaders and FIR was gone against these heavyweight leaders.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that the law and order in Tripura went ‘out of order’ under BJP regime.

“The hotel which hosted the TMC leaders is also under BJP’s scanner. Officials from GST visited the hotel and said that the hotel skipped GST payment and Agartala Municipal Corporation charged the hotel for illegal construction. The BJP government is also playing with the electricity. The law and order in Tripura is out of order,” said Mamata.

Meanwhile, TMC youth wing president Sayoni Ghosh complained that the restaurant manager refused to serve her food as she was allegedly discussing politics in the restaurant.

“The BJP is ruling Tripura like Hitler and the TMC is being heckled every now and then. The government is also putting off the electricity so that we (TMC) are harassed,” said Sayoni.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that TMC leader Ritabrata Bandhopadhyay is not getting admission in any hotels in Tripura.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 11:04 PM IST