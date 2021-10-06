FPJ Legal: Supreme Court takes suo moto cognizance of Lakhimpur Kheri violence

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has taken suo moto cognizance of the violence that claimed eight lives in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.

The matter has been listed before a bench of the Apex Court headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana for Thursday.

In the wake of the violence, two lawyers from Uttar Pradesh had written a letter to CJI Ramana seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In their letter, Advocates Shivkumar Tripathi and CS Panda also sought a direction to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure the registration of an FIR in the matter.

Incidentally, an FIR has already been registered against the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra and several other persons in connection with the Lakhimpur violence. Eight people were killed on Sunday during a farmers' protest; four of the dead were part of a convoy of BJP workers who were allegedly thrashed to death, while the other four were farmers.

Farmer leaders have claimed that the minister's son Ashish Mishra was in one of the cars which knocked down and ran over some protesters.

