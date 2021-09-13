e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes passes awayBhupendra Patel sworn-in as new Chief Minister of GujaratIndia reports 27,254 new COVID-19 cases, 37,687 recoveries and 219 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 03:18 PM IST

FPJ Legal: Supreme Court collegium approves 3 names as permanent judges of Gauhati HC

Besides justice Ramana, justice U.U. Lalit and justice A.M. Khanwilkar are also part of the three-member collegium which takes decisions for appointment of high court judges.
IANS
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by chief justice N.V. Ramana has approved a proposal for appointment of three additional judges as permanent judges in the Gauhati High Court.

A statement to this regard has been published on the website of the top court on Monday. The Supreme Court Collegium on September 9, 2021 had approved the proposal for appointment of the following additional judges as permanent judges in the Gauhati High Court: justice Soumitra Saikia, justice Parthivjyoti Saikia and justice S. Hukato Swu.

Besides justice Ramana, justice U.U. Lalit and justice A.M. Khanwilkar are also part of the three-member collegium which takes decisions for appointment of high court judges.

ALSO READ

FPJ Legal: Use 'Language of Gods' to consecrate temples across India, says Madras high court, hails...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 03:18 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal