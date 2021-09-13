FPJ Legal: Use 'Language of Gods' to consecrate temples across India, says Madras high court, hails Tamil

Chennai: The Madras high court has called Tamil as the "Language of Gods" and said temple consecrations across the country should be done reciting Tamil hymns composed by saints like Azhwars and Nayanmars, besides others like Arunagirinathar.

A bench of Justice N Kirubakaran, since retired, and Justice B Pugalendhi, in a recent order also said that in our country, "it is made to believe that Sanskrit alone is Gods' language." In various countries and religions, different types of beliefs were in existence and the places of worship also change according to the culture and religion.

"In those places, only the local language was stated to be used for doing heavenly service. However, in our country, it is made to believe that Sanskrit alone is Gods language. No doubt, Sanskrit is an ancient language with enormous ancient literature. The belief is spread in such a way that only if the Sanskrit Vedas are recited, the Gods will listen to the prayers of the devotees," the bench said.

The court was hearing a petition seeking consecration of a temple in Karur district in the state seeking direction to government authorities, including the Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment to conduct consecration/ Kudamuzhukku/ Nanneerattu function of Arulmigu Pasupatheshwara Swamy Tirukovil by chanting Thirumuraikal, Tamil Saiva Manthiram (hymns) and also songs of Saint Amaravathi Aatrangarai Karurar.

"Tamil is not only one of the earliest ancient languages of the world but also a 'Language of Gods'. It is believed that Tamil language is born out of pellet drum which fell from Lord Shiva while he was dancing. Another School of thought is that Lord Muruga created Tamil language," the court said

The court also said that as per mythology, Lord Shiva presided over the first academy (First Tamil Sangam). It is believed that Lord Shiva played 'Thiruvilayadal' to test the knowledge of Tamil poets. The above would only mean that Tamil language is connected with Gods. When it is connected with Gods, it is a Godly language. Such a Godly language has to be used while performing Kudamuzhuku.

The judges noted every language spoken by the people is God's language.

"Man cannot create language. The languages are in existence for centuries together and passed on from one generation to the other generation. There can only be improvement in the existing language and there cannot be any creation of language," they added.

"The petitioner seeks for performing Kudamuzhuku in a particular temple by reciting Tamil verses. However, it is not only for that temple but throughout the country, all the temples should be consecrated by reciting Tamil Thirumurai and other hymns composed by Saints like Alwargal and Nayanmargal, apart from Pattinathar, Arunagirinathar etc," the bench noted.

In an apparent reference to the two Dravidian parties-- the DMK and the AIADMK, the court said "even the policy makers who have been ruling the State from the year 1967 onwards are also interested in making use of Tamil in all the fields."

The court further said that as far as the scientific evidence available Sanskrit language is concerned, the age is first Century BC. Though it is stated the language is in existence for more than 3,000 years and passed on orally, it is only hypothetical as proof is not available. However, it is also one of the ancient languages which is required to be preserved.

"However, Tamil has got scientific evidence to prove its antiquity. Therefore, it cannot be said that only one language alone is God's language and other languages are not," it said.

Sadly the estampages of Tamil inscriptions taken by the British are not properly preserved and many of them are lost or damaged. It is also stated that many precious palm leaf manuscripts containing Tamil literature were burnt or thrown into river, the court said.

It credited Tamil scholar U Ve Swaminatha Iyer for being responsible for retrieving and preserving the palm leaf manuscripts and Tamil materials.

"But for him, many of the precious valuable literature could not have been saved," the bench said.

The Madras High Court on Monday also directed the Civil Aviation Ministry to consider and pass an order on in-flight security announcements to be made in local languages of the origin city and the destination city apart from Hindi and English languages.

The court was responding to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) moved by Advocate B. Ramkumar Adityan of Thoothukudi stating that the safety of the passengers cannot be ensured if they can't understand the language which was used for announcements in flights.

The first bench of the Madras High Court represented by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P.D. Adikesavulu granted liberty to the petitioner to make a fresh representation to the ministry within four weeks and directed the ministry to dispose of the petition by giving a reasoned order within eight weeks thereafter.

The petitioner in his PIL said that the airline companies could use recorded voices in multiple languages to educate the passengers about the safety measures they must follow while flying. The litigant, B. Ramkumar Adityan said that this might not cost much for the airline companies but will help greatly in saving lives.

He also insisted that flight safety instruction cards must be printed in all the languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the constitution.

Recently the Madras HC had also ruled that the Union Government cannot use Hindi for official correspondence with Tamil Nadu and it was bound to use English for the “purpose of communication” with the southern state.

The court passed the order in August, which was made public recently, on a petition filed by Madurai Lok Sabha MP and Sahitya Akademi award-winning writer Su Venkatesan seeking a direction to the Union Government to use English in all official communications.



Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 01:55 PM IST