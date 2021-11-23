FPJ Legal: SC dismisses plea challenging change of plot use under Central Vista project

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the change in land use of a plot where the new official residence of the Vice President will come up as part of the ambitious Central Vista project in Delhi, reported news agency ANI.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said that sufficient explanation has been offered by authorities concerned which justify the change in land use of the plot.

"We find no reason to examine the matter further and therefore put a quietus to the entire controversy by dismissing this petition," the bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar, said.

The Centre urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the plea challenging a notification for change in land use, which would deprive residents of Delhi a vast chunk of green space in Central Vista area, saying the area in question is being used for government offices for 90 years and loss of greenery will be compensated.

The plea filed through advocate Shikhil Suri contended that Centre malafidely issued notification dated October 28, 2020, notifying the change in land use, which will deprive residents of Delhi, a vast chunk of highly treasured open and green space in Central Vista area available for social and recreational activity.

The plea argued that this notification stands against Article 21, Right to Life, the right to enjoyment of wholesome life.

"Since the subject plot no. 1 takes over spaces of a children's recreational park and bus terminal for public transport, heightened judicial scrutiny is required to cut through the well disguised illegalities and infirmities to reach the violations of statutory laws", said the plea.

The Central Vista revamp, announced in September 2019 envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with a seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs, that is to be constructed by August, 2022 when the country will celebrate its 75th Independence Day.

The common Central Secretariat is to be built by 2024 under the project that covers a three-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in the national capital.

The Apex court was hearing a petition challenging the change in land use of plot number one from recreational area to residential.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 12:00 PM IST