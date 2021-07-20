FPJ Legal: Lost liberty...serious matter, says Supreme Court; issues notice on compensation to Manipur activist

However, advocate Shadan Farasat, representing Erendro's father who filed the petition seeking his son's release, pressed the prayer in his plea for compensation. Farasat contended before the bench that the detention order had mentioned five cases against him, however, the charge sheet was not filed in any of those cases.

The bench told Mehta, "On that prayer we will give you time to file reply." After hearing the arguments, the bench issued notice in the matter.

Mehta submitted: "We will have to justify the order on merits, and this could have been avoided by a little pragmatic approach." The bench responded that is the choice of the petitioner.

On Monday, the top court had ordered Erendro's immediate release before 5 p.m. on the same day itself. The bench noted that his continued detention would amount to "a violation of the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution".

"We accordingly direct that the petitioner shall be released forthwith as and by way of an interim direction of this court, unless he is required to be in custody in any other case, subject to further orders, subject to his filing a personal release bond of amount Rs 1,000," said the court in its order.

The plea was filed in Supreme Court by Leichombam's father, L. Raghumani Singh, stating that the detention of the activist is a reprisal for his criticism of BJP leaders for advocating cow dung and cow urine as cures for Covid.