FPJ Legal | In compliance with new IT rules: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Twitter Inc on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that permanent appointments have been made for the posts of chief compliance officer, resident grievance officer, and nodal contact person in compliance with certain provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Twitter in a fresh affidavit state that it had appointed Vinay Prakash as its chief compliance officer and also as its resident grievance officer, and Shahin Komath as nodal contact person.

Bench of Justice Rekha Palli on Friday deferred the matter for August 10, after taking note of the submission made by the Twitter Inc counsel. Meanwhile, Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) Chetan Sharma, appearing for Centre, said that the Centre needed time to verify the new appointments made by Twitter Inc.

Earlier, Delhi High Court had pulled up Twitter for not complying with the recently amended IT rules, expressing unhappiness with Twitter affidavits and granted last opportunity to file a better affidavit having the details of person appointed as chief compliance officer and grievance officer. “Are you serious about it?” Justice Rekha Palli had asked, and criticised Twitter after taking note of the affidavits filed by the company on the last date of hearing.