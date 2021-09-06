FPJ Legal: Here's what Supreme Court said on postponement of NEET-UG 2021

The Supreme Court has refused to enertain a plea seeking deferment of NEET-UG 2021, to be held on September 12 according to reports from Bar and Bench.

The plea sought directions for conducting the NEET UG 2021 examination after the CBSE compartment, improvement exams are held.

However, a bench comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Hrishikesh Roy, and Justice CT Ravikumar said that the exam should be conducted as per schedule.

The top court is hearing two petitions today, challenging the schedule for the CBSE improvement and compartment exam and the postponement of NEET UG exam, to be held on September 12.

Last month, NSUI's president Neeraj Kundan had written a letter to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urging him to postpone the medical entrance exam.

Kundan, in the letter, wrote, “Class 12 is a very crucial year in a student's life. All his future outcomes depend upon what career option does he/she decides. Hence, a generally fills many examination forms. The current examination date of NEET UG is 12th September. The exam requires rigorous preparation and objective examination tests many aspects of learning. Hence, a student needs to be in top form to perform well in such kind of examination.”

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 01:26 PM IST