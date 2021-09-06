Maharashtra: Attention students! Last day to confirm admission for FYJC 2021 in allotted college at 11thadmission.org.in

A total of 60,037 students have been allotted seats for the first-year junior college (FYJC) in the Mumbai region in the second online admission merit list.

Today is the last day for confirming the admission to the allotted junior college. The window will be open till 6 pm today.

If a student wants to take admission to the allotted college then click on ‘Proceed for Admission’ in student Login then upload required documents and confirm admission in the allotted college.

If a student doesn’t want to take admission in the allotted college can wait for a further round. However, for students who have been allotted first preference, it is compulsory to take admission in the allotted college. If such students (first preference allotted) fail to take admission, they will be blocked for further regular rounds and will be considered during special round only.

If a student wishes to cancel his/her admission, confirmed in Previous CAP Rounds, can request the concerned junior college, and get his admission cancelled. Collect the admission cancellation receipt. Such students who have cancelled their admissions will be restricted for further regular rounds and will be considered during Special round only

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 12:53 PM IST