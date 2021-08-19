FPJ Legal: Calcutta HC instructs CBI and SIT to probe post-poll violence in WB; TMC cries foul

Advertisement

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Thursday handed over the cases related to murder, rape and crime against women which happened in West Bengal after the recently concluded legislative polls.

Acting Justice Rajesh Bindal while giving the verdict asked the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to hand over the necessary details to the CBI.

“The NHRC should immediately hand over the necessary documents to the CBI and any hindrance in the process will be strictly dealt with,” said Bindal.

Refuting TMC’s claim that NHRC report is biased and is done by the BJP, the Calcutta High Court said that the report was not partial and the court also dismissed TMC leader Jyotipriyo Mullick’s request to attach him in the case.

Meanwhile, a SIT has been formed by the court with West Bengal Commissioner of Police Soumen Mitra and three other IPS officers and a retired judge of the Supreme Court will monitor the SIT.

Meanwhile, both the SIT and CBI have been asked to submit their reports before the court within six months and the matter will be again considered by the division bench on October 24.

Notably, no sooner did the verdict was announced than a new brawl started between the TMC and the BJP.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that he welcomed the verdict as the violence after the election had claimed at least 45 lives of BJP workers.

“There are still BJP cadres who are displaced and somewhere we still can’t go and give them relief materials. The verdict of the court has given BJP a hope that the truth and real picture of TMC will come out soon,” said Dilip.

TMC MP Saugata Roy said that he is sad with the verdict and also that the state government might move the court appealing to rethink the verdict.

“The verdict is very damaging and the state government might appeal to the High court to rethink the verdict or might even move the Supreme Court,” said Saugata.

It can be recalled that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had time-and-again claimed that there was no post-poll violence in Bengal but there was pre-poll violence in West Bengal when the state was under Election Commission’s charge and also that after she had taken oath on May 5 there was no violence.

BJP lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal said that the court’ verdict is a clear indication that there is violence in the state and also that the West Bengal police cannot be trusted.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party stands by its workers and today we have proven it and I contested the election just to work for the people and today I took the first step to serve the people of West Bengal,” said Priyanka.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh slammed the CBI and claimed that BJP runs the CBI for which Suvendu ‘Pegasus’ Adhikari is still not arrested by the CBI over ponzi scam cases.

BJP zonal spokesperson Bappa Chatterjee slammed TMC for not showing respect to the CBI.

“Earlier Mamata Banerjee demanded CBI probe in everything but why is she afraid of CBI now? West Bengal is the only place where fake IAS and IPS officers are abundant,” claimed Bappa.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 10:07 PM IST