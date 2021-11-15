FPJ Legal: Calcutta HC adjourns Nandigram vote recounting case till Dec 1

The Calcutta High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing for Nandigram vote-counting case to December 1. Notably, in this matter, the High Court has asked the leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari to file a written response by November 29.

It can be recalled that in July, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) had moved to Calcutta High Court demanding re-counting of the Nandigram Assembly seat where BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had defeated TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee by almost 2000 votes.

Initially, the case was given to the single bench of Justice Kaushik Chanda, but crying foul against Justice Chanda on July 13, TMC had appealed to change the judge as according to TMC, Justice Chanda is a member of the BJP.

Ahead of quitting the case, Justice Chanda had fined the West Bengal Chief Minister of rupees five lakh rupees. After Justice Kausik Chanda recused himself from this case, the matter was allotted to the Bench of Justice Sampa Sarkar of Calcutta High Court.

It is pertinent to mention that after TMC demanded recounting in Nandigram poll results, several BJP leaders also had moved to High Court demanding recounting in their constituencies.

After the TMC had won the four by-polls and two polls recently, West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim claimed that if recounting is done for Nandigram votes, then the TMC Supremo would defeat Suvendu by several thousand votes.

Monday, November 15, 2021