FPJ Flashback: Even as China 'pulls back' from Galwan, netizens ask New Delhi to be careful

On Monday, reports suggested that Chinese troops had retreated somewhat from the Galwan Valley area. As per Indian Army sources, the Chinese military had moved back tents, vehicles and troops by one to two kilometres from the locations where disengagement was agreed upon at Corps Commander level talks.

However, Chinese heavy armoured vehicles are still present in depth areas in the Galwan river area. As per Indian Army sources quoted by news agency ANI, the Indian army is monitoring the situation with caution.

But even as many lauded India for China's seeming retreat, others were rather skeptical. Many brought out the similar headlines from before the Sino-India war of 1962. On 15th July, 1962, news headlines bore an eerie similarity to those from Monday.

"Chinese troops withdraw from menacing position" read The Free Press Journal's front page on Sunday. At the time, the name had been 'The Bharat Jyoti'.

As this particular article mentions, the Chinese Army had retreated by 200 yards, 24 hours after "advancing menacingly".