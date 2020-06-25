FPJ Flashback 1962: When India and China faced off before the war

In 1962, just before the Sino-India war, a Free Press Journal article dated July 12, 1962 shows how Indian patrols defied the Chinese, despite the latter holding onto their positions at Galwan River Valley in Ladakh.

An external affairs ministry spokesperson said that the Chinese had encircled the Indian positions, but the Indian soldiers had not budged.

The spokesperson also rubbished the Chinese claim that India had ‘set up four new military strongpoints in China’s Sinkiang and had even created a smokescreen.