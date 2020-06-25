India

Updated on

FPJ Flashback 1962: When India and China faced off before the war

By FPJ Web Desk

The front page of Free Press Journal
The front page of Free Press Journal

In 1962, just before the Sino-India war, a Free Press Journal article dated July 12, 1962 shows how Indian patrols defied the Chinese, despite the latter holding onto their positions at Galwan River Valley in Ladakh.

An external affairs ministry spokesperson said that the Chinese had encircled the Indian positions, but the Indian soldiers had not budged.

The spokesperson also rubbished the Chinese claim that India had ‘set up four new military strongpoints in China’s Sinkiang and had even created a smokescreen.

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in